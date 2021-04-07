Today, Fox Business host Kennedy called out Vice President Kamala Harris for having “gone completely AWOL” on dealing with the border crisis. Harris’ apparent lack of interest in the issue is particularly remarkable because Joe Biden specifically put her in charge of handling it.

This is all good from @KennedyNation, "VPHarris was a US Senator she knows how Congress works. She should lay out a plan of action so Congress has something where they can immediately start passing legislation…" 👉"Think about what this kid has gone through…"@TheFive pic.twitter.com/PHWvaKP6bB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 7, 2021

Kennedy’s right to be demanding some accountability from Kamala Harris. Everyone should be demanding some accountability from Kamala Harris.

But for now, it looks like we’re just going to have to settle for Jen Psaki’s explanation for Kamala Harris’ disappearing act. And that’s very unfortunate. Not just for those of us who want honest answers, but also for the White House, because when Jen Psaki says things like this, she’s speaking for the Biden administration:

REPORTER: "VP Harris is in charge of addressing the root causes of the border crisis….She hasn't visited the border…She took time to visit a bakery in Chicago. I'm wondering if she's still working on this." PSAKI: "Like many Americans, she got a snack." pic.twitter.com/xp9uaYi6a9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2021

If we hadn’t heard it for ourselves, we might not have believed it.

OK, we’re dealing with Jen Psaki, so we probably would’ve believed it. But still. Can you believe it?

Latest from the White House: Snacks are infrastructure. https://t.co/XhrFdw0j9Z — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 7, 2021

Heh.

Psaki’s so bad at this. https://t.co/pj0bGUaeW1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 7, 2021

They genuinely could not be handling this worse, from top to bottom. https://t.co/90WQcOPnZe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 7, 2021

Psaki’s answer was quite possibly the worst possible answer she could’ve given to that question. Kamala Harris couldn’t talk about her main responsibility at the moment because “she got a snack.”

Yup Harris is managing the border crisis from a bakery in Chicago, sounds right — GeneGeneDancnMachine (@GeneDanceMach) April 7, 2021

Going to circle back after the snack. duh — Suitcase Capital (@HowerdRoark) April 7, 2021

Aren’t there snacks at the airport on her way to the border? — Ghost crab (@mattjcav) April 7, 2021

Pretty sure there are snacks on Air Force 2 — Eric Schmitz (@WI2AZ_Schmitty) April 7, 2021

Texas has snacks ready and available for purchase ….just sayin — Granny Hawkins (@OutlawGranny1) April 7, 2021

Could Kamala Harris not pack a granola bar in her purse or something?

This is embarrassing to the Biden Administration. https://t.co/oxdodwsW0y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

Or at least it should be. In a sane world, it would be.

if trump did this cnn would be all over it for 2 months — sam #dylanceasecyyoungszn (@samthesoxfan) April 7, 2021

Oh, we’d never hear the end of it. But we just can’t deny the power of the Almighty (D).