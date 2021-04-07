Today, Fox Business host Kennedy called out Vice President Kamala Harris for having “gone completely AWOL” on dealing with the border crisis. Harris’ apparent lack of interest in the issue is particularly remarkable because Joe Biden specifically put her in charge of handling it.

Kennedy’s right to be demanding some accountability from Kamala Harris. Everyone should be demanding some accountability from Kamala Harris.

But for now, it looks like we’re just going to have to settle for Jen Psaki’s explanation for Kamala Harris’ disappearing act. And that’s very unfortunate. Not just for those of us who want honest answers, but also for the White House, because when Jen Psaki says things like this, she’s speaking for the Biden administration:

If we hadn’t heard it for ourselves, we might not have believed it.

OK, we’re dealing with Jen Psaki, so we probably would’ve believed it. But still. Can you believe it?

Heh.

Psaki’s answer was quite possibly the worst possible answer she could’ve given to that question. Kamala Harris couldn’t talk about her main responsibility at the moment because “she got a snack.”

Could Kamala Harris not pack a granola bar in her purse or something?

Or at least it should be. In a sane world, it would be.

Oh, we’d never hear the end of it. But we just can’t deny the power of the Almighty (D).

