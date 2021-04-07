In case you missed it, Nancy Pelosi thinks “we’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden.”

We’re guessing that this 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy would disagree with that assessment:

Heartbreaking video shows a migrant boy abandoned at the border. @mattgutmanabc reports. https://t.co/zkObnhkkMT pic.twitter.com/kOiI6oRU8c — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

“Heartbreaking” is putting it mildly. Many of the same people who decried Donald Trump for putting “kids in cages” at the border are willing to avert their eyes from true inhumanity at our southern border.

People like Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is ostensibly in charge of handling the situation at the border, but so far, she doesn’t seem to be interested in doing that. She doesn’t seem to be interested in what’s going on at all.

Fox Business host Kennedy, for one (of many), would like to know exactly what purpose Kamala Harris serves when it comes to addressing and confronting the border crisis. And this afternoon on “The Five,” Kennedy gave Harris the verbal beatdown she so richly deserves:

This is all good from @KennedyNation, "VPHarris was a US Senator she knows how Congress works. She should lay out a plan of action so Congress has something where they can immediately start passing legislation…" 👉"Think about what this kid has gone through…"@TheFive pic.twitter.com/PHWvaKP6bB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 7, 2021

Put up or shut up, Kamala Harris. Frankly, we’d probably be a lot better off if you shut up and let someone capable take charge of the situation.