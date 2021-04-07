When someone mentions the situation at our southern border, a lot of words come to mind. “Chaotic,” “disastrous,” “inhumane,” to name just a few.
You know what word doesn’t come to mind? At least not to a person with functional eyes and ears? “Good.”
But that’s exactly the word that Nancy Pelosi is using to describe the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis:
"We are on a good path at the border under President Biden," @SpeakerPelosi says at event in California
No, she really said it:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We're on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden … We were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/l0AdoraOhq
“We’re on a good path.”
Heartbreaking video shows a migrant boy abandoned at the border. @mattgutmanabc reports. https://t.co/zkObnhkkMT pic.twitter.com/kOiI6oRU8c
Has Nancy Pelosi checked a dictionary lately? Or just gotten into Hunter Biden’s stash of Parmesan cheese?
https://t.co/CWlzyz3eHq pic.twitter.com/CjnrvUAk4G
Delusional. https://t.co/jOY3mZVf9b
Talk about being out of touch with reality. https://t.co/P8oF0YJedy pic.twitter.com/tTOBU5DMj0
No kidding:
Reality 👇🏻 https://t.co/WdWDqrdoI9 pic.twitter.com/peI64Nmrhb
Do tell us, Nancy Pelosi, what’s so “good” about that.
cocaine is a helleva drug…. https://t.co/DYFPAF9tnW
