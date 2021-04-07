When someone mentions the situation at our southern border, a lot of words come to mind. “Chaotic,” “disastrous,” “inhumane,” to name just a few.

You know what word doesn’t come to mind? At least not to a person with functional eyes and ears? “Good.”

But that’s exactly the word that Nancy Pelosi is using to describe the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis:

"We are on a good path at the border under President Biden," @SpeakerPelosi says at event in California — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) April 7, 2021

No, she really said it:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We're on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden … We were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/l0AdoraOhq — The Recount (@therecount) April 7, 2021

“We’re on a good path.”

Heartbreaking video shows a migrant boy abandoned at the border. @mattgutmanabc reports. https://t.co/zkObnhkkMT pic.twitter.com/kOiI6oRU8c — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

Has Nancy Pelosi checked a dictionary lately? Or just gotten into Hunter Biden’s stash of Parmesan cheese?

Talk about being out of touch with reality. https://t.co/P8oF0YJedy pic.twitter.com/tTOBU5DMj0 — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) April 7, 2021

No kidding:

Do tell us, Nancy Pelosi, what’s so “good” about that.