When someone mentions the situation at our southern border, a lot of words come to mind. “Chaotic,” “disastrous,” “inhumane,” to name just a few.

You know what word doesn’t come to mind? At least not to a person with functional eyes and ears? “Good.”

But that’s exactly the word that Nancy Pelosi is using to describe the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis:

No, she really said it:

“We’re on a good path.”

Has Nancy Pelosi checked a dictionary lately? Or just gotten into Hunter Biden’s stash of Parmesan cheese?

No kidding:

Do tell us, Nancy Pelosi, what’s so “good” about that.

