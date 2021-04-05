Late last month President Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of handling issues (don’t dare call it a “crisis”) at the border:

BREAKING: President Biden says he has appointed VP Harris to lead efforts on stemming migration across the US-Mexico border; Harris will focus on coordination with Mexico and the Northern Triangle, Biden says. https://t.co/2sg7cI6DZN — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 24, 2021

Harris edged a little closer to the actual border today with a visit to Oakland:

.@VP Kamala Harris arrives on Air Force 2 in Oakland for a full day of scheduled stops with various local officials @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/6nd9Syyiji — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) April 5, 2021

.@VP Kamala Harris holds a listening session with a small business owner in Oakland pic.twitter.com/A0BJOBJPRC — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2021

Taking into account what Harris has recently been put in charge of, we can’t help but be among those wondering when she might head a little farther south.

Shouldn't she be crying in some South Texas parking lot? https://t.co/76DgRmfhaU — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 5, 2021

Same for AOC. What gives?

I couldn't help but notice that Harris is nowhere near the border, and that her border leadership thus far has consisted of doing literally nothing https://t.co/q4s2PH6Ics — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2021

They say it’s “not a crisis” and the White House certainly wants their actions to give off that impression.

Biden puts her in charge of the border crisis so she goes to…Oakland https://t.co/BnYFaRKKLg — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoL1fe) April 5, 2021

Mrs "in charge of the border" is really doing the work. https://t.co/RvnNwdjXzR — DaftPups (@PleasantPups) April 5, 2021

When did the southern border move to Oakland? Or has she not gotten around to that assignment yet? https://t.co/jIKo5Dt8Lx — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) April 5, 2021

Is Oakland on the border ? https://t.co/l0HSe6jWQV — NetsukeWarrior (@NetsukeWarrior) April 5, 2021

When is she going to the border? https://t.co/DDplGkfIGk — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 5, 2021

Maybe she’s working her way there… at an incredibly slow pace.