Late last month President Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of handling issues (don’t dare call it a “crisis”) at the border:

Harris edged a little closer to the actual border today with a visit to Oakland:

Taking into account what Harris has recently been put in charge of, we can’t help but be among those wondering when she might head a little farther south.

Same for AOC. What gives?

They say it’s “not a crisis” and the White House certainly wants their actions to give off that impression.

Maybe she’s working her way there… at an incredibly slow pace.

