The Sunday evening news program “60 Minutes” did a deep dive into the disaster that resulted in New York from self-aggrandizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policies.

No, wait — that didn’t happen. What “60 Minutes” did was a hit piece on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that got them accused of selective editing and bias-by-omission.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway knows the truth about what really ticks off Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) about Gov. DeSantis:

Bingo! Dems and the media are upset with DeSantis, just not for the reasons they want everybody to believe.

