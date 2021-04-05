The Sunday evening news program “60 Minutes” did a deep dive into the disaster that resulted in New York from self-aggrandizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policies.

No, wait — that didn’t happen. What “60 Minutes” did was a hit piece on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that got them accused of selective editing and bias-by-omission.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway knows the truth about what really ticks off Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) about Gov. DeSantis:

60 Minutes ignores deadly scandals with Cuomo and Newsom in order to try to invent one with DeSantis. (Gasp: large grocery chain gives political contributions!) The FL Governor's real crime? Not following the hysterical lead of the propaganda press, thereby making them look bad. https://t.co/qK0FG5DwMg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 4, 2021

Bingo! Dems and the media are upset with DeSantis, just not for the reasons they want everybody to believe.

cbs/60 minutes is garbage pic.twitter.com/pLxa3EFs9G — MLB backwards is _ _ _ (@NewYearsDani) April 5, 2021

Until 2019, I faithfully watched 60 Minutes. Over 41 years. 60 Minutes has become unwatchable. It is just another MSM schill for all things Democrat. https://t.co/6rIVKjVoEQ — Mark Ramsey (@1mlramsey) April 5, 2021

