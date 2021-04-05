“60 Minutes” is still getting throttled today for this utterly shameless hit piece on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

To call what they did dishonesty and “deceptive editing” would be a gross understatement:

Ron DeSantis responded exactly as one would expect him to respond to a national media outlet pushing a false narrative.

And Area Expert Tom Nichols is very concerned about that, because it might make people think that Ron DeSantis has a point:

That’s seriously Tom Nichols’ takeaway from this: that Ron DeSantis calling a fake narrative a fake narrative will prompt a “fake narrative” narrative. And that’s bad because … well, it just is, OK?

Tags: 60 MinutesCBSFloridaPublixRon DeSantisTom Nichols