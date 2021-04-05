Because the Lincoln Project is full of garbage people, they responded to CBS News’ “60 Minutes” hit piece on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a garbage take:

This is now how an innocent man responds https://t.co/7HJEgctdo3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2021

It only makes sense that fans of the Lincoln Project would have garbage takes of their own.

Fans like actor Xander Berkeley, who has played many roles in his career, none of which appear to include Decent Guy. This was Berkeley’s little riff on the Lincoln Project’s tweet about DeSantis:

Is he doing a little gay parody of Strump? Because No! No! That is Wrong! ☝️ — Xander Berkeley (@xanderberkeley) April 5, 2021

“A little gay parody of Strump?” Aside from the lame “Strump” thing, which can’t actually be amusing even to someone who doesn’t like Donald Trump, what’s with the “little gay parody” bit? Is there something wrong with defending yourself from smears? Does it make you gay? Is there something wrong with being gay?

We’ve known for some time that the Tolerant Left tolerates homophobia just fine if it’s at conservatives’ or Republicans’ expense, but it’s still disgusting every time we see it.

Maybe it’s time for Xander to lay off the hot takes for a while until he can come to terms with his own homophobia.