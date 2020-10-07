Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that the nomination process for Amy Coney Barrett will proceed a little later this month. McConnell has also gone off on Senate Democrats and the media for their “disgraceful attacks” on Judge Barrett.

Meanwhile, Democrat Sen. Chris Coons took a somewhat softer tone recently while admitting that Barrett is qualified:

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons admits that Judge Barrett is qualified for the Supreme Courthttps://t.co/gXTPf8J7Gp pic.twitter.com/YzBNXPzloK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2020

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons admits that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is qualified for the Supreme Court “I think she is qualified as a judge. I think she's going to be an engaging candidate.”pic.twitter.com/uj8MqBDv81 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 7, 2020

Perhaps public sentiment has something to do with this particular softened tone?

By 15-point margin, significant plurality of voters now favor confirming ACB to Supreme Court. Less than 1/3 oppose: pic.twitter.com/3R4DWhaN41 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 7, 2020

It’s worth noting though that even though Sen. Coons admitted Judge Barrett is qualified, last month he said this wasn’t about qualifications:

To Democrats, this isn't about Judge Barrett's impressive legal qualifications. CNN: What do you say to those who say Judge Barrett is qualified, capable, and deserves her spot? COONS: What I would say, frankly, is that this isn't about her qualifications. pic.twitter.com/VcDuZ96JRJ — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) September 29, 2020

So there’s still really no reason to think that the upcoming hearings will be anything less than a circus.