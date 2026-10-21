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‘Most Corrupt President of All Time’ Calls Peggy Flanagan a Liar From the Oval Office

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 7:00 PM
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‘Most Corrupt President of All Time’ Calls Peggy Flanagan a Liar From the Oval Office
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

On Tuesday, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is the Democrat candidate for Senate, took umbrage at President Donald Trump, the most corrupt president of all time, calling her a liar. "The lieutenant governor knew everything" about the fraud going on in her state, Trump claimed. As commenters will point out, one of two possibilities is true. Either Flanagan is a liar, which she denies, or she's telling the truth, and she let approximately $9 billion worth of Somali fraud happen right under her nose without her knowledge.

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Her boss dropped his reelection bid over the fraud scandal.

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Speaking of lying, a day later, John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal published a piece looking into Flanagan's college record.

McCormick writes:

Peggy Flanagan said she “graduated Phi Beta Kappa” while arguing a decade ago for legislation to encourage greater teacher diversity in Minnesota’s public schools.

Now the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, Flanagan was a Minnesota House member when she said college teaching diversity transformed her from a high-school graduate with a 1.75 grade-point average to a University of Minnesota honors student.

“Everything changed, there was a switch, something clicked,” Flanagan said during a March 2016 legislative hearing. “I graduated Phi Beta Kappa because I saw myself reflected in my teacher and I saw myself reflected in my curriculum.”

A commencement program for Flanagan’s class of 2002 doesn’t list her as an honors student, although it did highlight those with GPAs of 3.5 or higher. The university’s current GPA threshold for Phi Beta Kappa is 3.65 for a senior.

Flanagan’s campaign also acknowledged she didn’t complete a double major at the school, as is implied in an official state biography that states she “earned her bachelor’s degree in American Indian studies and child psychology.”

She graduated with a child psychology major, according to her College of Liberal Arts commencement program. Her campaign said she received a minor in American Indian studies.

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What's her Ojibwe name again? Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman? She's loud and clear, all right. It's just that she's lying.

For what it's worth, Phi Beta Kappa says Flanagan is a member in good standing.

McCormick reports that "her campaign acknowledged she never belonged to Phi Beta Kappa. 'The lieutenant governor was nominated for Phi Beta Kappa, but like too many other students, she couldn’t afford the application fees to become a part of the honor society,' Alexandra Fetissoff, a campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement." We guess she managed to find a way to scrape up the membership dues somehow.

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What about the alleged double major in American Indian studies? And the billions in fraud?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DONALD TRUMP | MINNESOTA | SENATE

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