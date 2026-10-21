‘Most Corrupt President of All Time’ Calls Peggy Flanagan a Liar From the Oval Office

On Tuesday, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is the Democrat candidate for Senate, took umbrage at President Donald Trump, the most corrupt president of all time, calling her a liar. "The lieutenant governor knew everything" about the fraud going on in her state, Trump claimed. As commenters will point out, one of two possibilities is true. Either Flanagan is a liar, which she denies, or she's telling the truth, and she let approximately $9 billion worth of Somali fraud happen right under her nose without her knowledge.

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The most corrupt president of all time just called me a liar from the Oval Office. Give me a freakin' break. https://t.co/bvPiMr7bYu — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan I’ve got bad news for you, Peggy. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan You are a liar. No corruption with this president. Your false narrative isn’t going to work. https://t.co/kyyF7PJmZe — MrFarkas 🇺🇸 (@24voltsdc) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan Well, you are either lying about knowing about the fraud, in which case you are unfit for office. OR, you were too incompetent to notice the fraud, in which case you are unfit for office. OR, you facilitated the fraud, in which case you should be in prison, not the senate. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan Nobody believes you and I can guarantee you're not far behind Omar — MidwestMama (@blueeyes367) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan He's not wrong — 504girl ⚜️ (@504CNM) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan The fraud and corruption under your watch was staggering. You're either incompetent or corrupt. — scott white (@scottwhite1065) October 21, 2026

@peggyflanagan I'm sure it's nice to be noticed, even if it's for ignoring and covering up fraud. — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan @cardon_brian Truth hurts Flanagan. You are a liar. You knew about the fraud and pretended you didn’t. You are not what Minnesota needs or wants. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan Not just a liar, a complicit liar. There is so much Somali fraud in your state - yet you call the person trying to stop it corrupt. All eyes are on you now. — Package (@thepackage18) October 21, 2026

Her boss dropped his reelection bid over the fraud scandal.

@peggyflanagan 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 You were lieutenant governor while fraudsters looted hundreds of millions (possibly more) from Minnesota programs and the response was basically “we’re looking into it.” Now you’re shocked someone said you knew. Cry about it. — Wisehound (@long7528334862) October 21, 2026

@peggyflanagan You’re too arrogant to consider that if Trump is publicly calling you a liar, he has had the evidence in hand for quite some time. Your goose is already cooked, honey. Better get ready for your own DOJ investigation. — PJD (@pjd3733) October 21, 2026

@peggyflanagan You couldn’t recognize the corruption in your own state but now think you’re an expert on it? — GDawg (@GaryDaw41889013) October 20, 2026

@peggyflanagan Please tell us how he is wrong? — Lazy L Production 🇺🇸 (@lazylproduction) October 21, 2026

@peggyflanagan You sat back and allowed billions to be stolen from taxpayers in your state, Peg. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 21, 2026

@peggyflanagan Pick one: 1) You were not doing the job Minnesota taxpayers paid you to do, 2) you were in on it or 3) you were a useful idiot. All three disqualify you from representing voters in a leadership role. — Mr Blonde (@MrBlonde) October 20, 2026

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Speaking of lying, a day later, John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal published a piece looking into Flanagan's college record.

Exclusive story on @peggyflanagan / @LtGovFlanagan college record: https://t.co/Q9y4FtWf9H — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) October 21, 2026

McCormick writes:

Peggy Flanagan said she “graduated Phi Beta Kappa” while arguing a decade ago for legislation to encourage greater teacher diversity in Minnesota’s public schools. Now the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, Flanagan was a Minnesota House member when she said college teaching diversity transformed her from a high-school graduate with a 1.75 grade-point average to a University of Minnesota honors student. “Everything changed, there was a switch, something clicked,” Flanagan said during a March 2016 legislative hearing. “I graduated Phi Beta Kappa because I saw myself reflected in my teacher and I saw myself reflected in my curriculum.” A commencement program for Flanagan’s class of 2002 doesn’t list her as an honors student, although it did highlight those with GPAs of 3.5 or higher. The university’s current GPA threshold for Phi Beta Kappa is 3.65 for a senior. … Flanagan’s campaign also acknowledged she didn’t complete a double major at the school, as is implied in an official state biography that states she “earned her bachelor’s degree in American Indian studies and child psychology.” She graduated with a child psychology major, according to her College of Liberal Arts commencement program. Her campaign said she received a minor in American Indian studies.

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Flanagan’s campaign also acknowledged she didn’t complete a double major at the school, as is implied in an official state biography that states she “earned her bachelor’s degree in American Indian studies and child psychology.” — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) October 21, 2026

What's her Ojibwe name again? Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman? She's loud and clear, all right. It's just that she's lying.

@McCormickJohn @peggyflanagan @LtGovFlanagan Omg, has this woman ever told the truth? — MidwestMindset1 (@midwestunity555) October 21, 2026

@McCormickJohn @peggyflanagan @LtGovFlanagan Makes me wonder, if she lies about something so easy to check, what else does she lie about? — Not Stacey Abrams (@chris3840624) October 21, 2026

@McCormickJohn @peggyflanagan @LtGovFlanagan The old forked tongue again, Kimosabes. — Arturonola (@ArthurS78630446) October 21, 2026

For what it's worth, Phi Beta Kappa says Flanagan is a member in good standing.

@McCormickJohn @peggyflanagan @LtGovFlanagan Why did you lie sir? This is journalism at its worst. Did the Tafoya campaign pay you for this? https://t.co/MtxjElQd6e — Cody Mody Mody (@CodyModyMody44) October 21, 2026

McCormick reports that "her campaign acknowledged she never belonged to Phi Beta Kappa. 'The lieutenant governor was nominated for Phi Beta Kappa, but like too many other students, she couldn’t afford the application fees to become a part of the honor society,' Alexandra Fetissoff, a campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement." We guess she managed to find a way to scrape up the membership dues somehow.

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What about the alleged double major in American Indian studies? And the billions in fraud?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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