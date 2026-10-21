‘The Hands’: Scott Jennings Drops Viral Clip of Wild Lib Gestures and the Internet Can’t Unsee It

Scott Jennings is one of the effective Republicans on television bar none. He's also hilarious on Twitter.

“The Hands” https://t.co/TkrFNQVvzM — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 21, 2026

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This is a must watch clip. It's a riot.

"These were French students protesting because they aren’t getting enough…" France is the socialist model these people want. 60% of GDP is government spending. They see the results, yet refuse to stop. — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 21, 2026

They don't even know why they're protesting, but 'Hands' does, apparently.

Hahahahahaha — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 21, 2026

It even got the Jarvis seal of approval.

This phenomena happens with a mixture of SSRIs and Adderall — strallweat (@strallweat) October 21, 2026

And years without the touch of a human man.

you can't un-see it! — cindi c (@cindicheever) October 21, 2026

As an American of Italian descent it's awesome to see hands talking being normalized across society - even if it's a bunch of crazy broads SSRI'ed out of their minds doing the normalization. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 21, 2026

But when Italian people do it, they make sense.

Obnoxious. Does she watch herself back, ever? She needs an instruction in professionalism and communication. A coach might work. Perhaps address the caustic sensibility and crazy eyes, too. The whole elite lib dem schtick is dusty, desperate, and frenetic. Catchy, even. — Galway Girl (@galwaygurl) October 21, 2026

In her mind, CNN invites her back week after week, so she must be effective.

🎶 to the sound of silence 🎶 🤣 — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) October 21, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY is an American Treasure. He has STONES!! https://t.co/ajFDl4XMxc — CubanGumby (@CubanGumby) October 21, 2026

My SOP of watching clips with the sound off to determine if it's worth turning the sound on remains 100% accurate. — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) October 21, 2026

That's not a bad policy.

She looks like an orchestra conductor. — Amazing Trace (@TraceAmazi35740) October 21, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY Somewhere a Peanuts classroom is missing a teacher — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 21, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY She's insanely dumb. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 21, 2026

Also, insane and dumb.

@ScottJenningsKY How do you do it. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 21, 2026

He must have the patience of Job.

@ScottJenningsKY How do you stay sane listening to them day after day? — Dockit_1080 (@KaydeeS2023) October 21, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY I swear these liberal women can't talk without the wild, erratic hand gestures. It needs to be studied. — callmepatriot (@MEMoon8085) October 21, 2026

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They need to be studied, particularly their warped brains.

@ScottJenningsKY To get a degree in women’s gender studies, you have to excel in “bird hands.” https://t.co/7rFHXAYbsU — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 21, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY I wouldn’t let this woman watch my children. Lindsay Clancy eyes. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) October 21, 2026

Probably a good call.

@ScottJenningsKY She looks crazy. Like most lefty women. — TN girl (@EdFink451707) October 21, 2026

That's because they are crazy.

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