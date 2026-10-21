DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

‘The Hands’: Scott Jennings Drops Viral Clip of Wild Lib Gestures and the Internet Can’t Unsee It

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 2:50 PM
Advertisement
‘The Hands’: Scott Jennings Drops Viral Clip of Wild Lib Gestures and the Internet Can’t Unsee It
Twitchy

Scott Jennings is one of the effective Republicans on television bar none. He's also hilarious on Twitter. 

Advertisement

This is a must watch clip. It's a riot.

They don't even know why they're protesting, but 'Hands' does, apparently.

It even got the Jarvis seal of approval. 

And years without the touch of a human man.

But when Italian people do it, they make sense.

Recommended
Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery Grateful Calvin Vance Fires Back: Republicans More Upset Over Ad Than Dems Destroying America – ‘Go Win or Shut Up’ Just Mindy
Advertisement

In her mind, CNN invites her back week after week, so she must be effective.

That's not a bad policy. 

Also, insane and dumb.

He must have the patience of Job.

Advertisement

They need to be studied, particularly their warped brains. 

Probably a good call. 

That's because they are crazy. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | LIBERAL MEDIA | SCOTT JENNINGS | SOCIALISM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Grateful Calvin
Vance Fires Back: Republicans More Upset Over Ad Than Dems Destroying America – ‘Go Win or Shut Up’

Vance Fires Back: Republicans More Upset Over Ad Than Dems Destroying America – ‘Go Win or Shut Up’

Just Mindy
What's This 'Migrant Caravan' Likely to See When Reaching the US Border? Place Your Bets!

What's This 'Migrant Caravan' Likely to See When Reaching the US Border? Place Your Bets!

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos