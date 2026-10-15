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Scott Jennings Gets Last Laugh on CNN NewsNight Dems Who Overreacted to Marsha Blackburn AI Video

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 15, 2026 6:00 PM
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Scott Jennings Gets Last Laugh on CNN NewsNight Dems Who Overreacted to Marsha Blackburn AI Video
Twitchy

On Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn posted a cringe AI video on social media. The Republican is running to be Tennessee’s next governor. The video features Blackburn dancing to Kendrick Lamar's song ‘Not Like Us.’  Both sides of the political aisle panned the video.

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You can see why. (WATCH)

Yes, it was painful on many levels.

It was a stupid video, but host Abby Phillip and other Democrats on CNN NewsNight lost their minds over the not-so-intelligent artificial intelligence-created slop. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was amused at the overreaction. (WATCH)

Sheesh, it’s not the end of the world, Ashley!

As expected, the Democrats on the panel tried to make it racial by tying the ad to cultural appropriation. All that was missing from the segment was an angry blonde-haired Jemele Hill.

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It’s amazing how blind these CNN panels are to their own hypocrisy.

Even funnier was the one complaining about focusing on ‘substance’ while refusing to ignore the ad and move on.

That clip was a complete WASTE OF TIME. Nothing intelligent came out of it.

Abby Phillip comes across as arrogant and seriously overestimates her own intelligence. The rest of the CNN panel is just as empty—no real substance, zero sense of humor, and they can’t let anything go without turning it into “cultural appropriation.” 

They’re young, myopic, and sound like they don’t know much about the world outside their own bubble. They need to get out of the studio and spend time in actual cities and other people’s neighborhoods. They’re out of touch and deeply unlikable.

I’m stunned you even sit on that show, @ScottJenningsKY

— C J (@CJLovesTruth) October 15, 2026

He could have used this valuable time to discuss all the crime in Memphis that Democrats refuse to deal with. But what about Blackburn’s inconsequential video?!

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Jennings did what any person who is tired of being told what he must not say or do out of imaginary racial guilt — he made his own parody video poking fun at the humorless scolds on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

It should. Of course, Jennings needs to remain front and center since he’s the only reason people watch CNN NewsNight in the first place.

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News Topics SCOTT JENNINGS | 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CNN | MARSHA BLACKBURN | TENNESSEE

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