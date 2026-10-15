Scott Jennings Gets Last Laugh on CNN NewsNight Dems Who Overreacted to Marsha Blackburn AI Video

On Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn posted a cringe AI video on social media. The Republican is running to be Tennessee’s next governor. The video features Blackburn dancing to Kendrick Lamar's song ‘Not Like Us.’ Both sides of the political aisle panned the video.

Advertisement

You can see why. (WATCH)

This is painfully cringe — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 14, 2026

Yes, it was painful on many levels.

It was a stupid video, but host Abby Phillip and other Democrats on CNN NewsNight lost their minds over the not-so-intelligent artificial intelligence-created slop. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was amused at the overreaction. (WATCH)

NewsNight panel reacts to Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s AI-Generated Kendrick Lamar campaign ad pic.twitter.com/cpPckmFkv6 — CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (@CNN_NewsNight) October 15, 2026

Sheesh, it’s not the end of the world, Ashley!

As expected, the Democrats on the panel tried to make it racial by tying the ad to cultural appropriation. All that was missing from the segment was an angry blonde-haired Jemele Hill.

Talking about cultural appropriation in long straightened hair is a choice. — SnoopDobb🇺🇸 (@LoLoNN1283468) October 15, 2026

Snatch Ashleys weave off her head then. Since its cultural appropriation — Charlie Don't Surf (@moneybags69691) October 15, 2026

the straight hair wigs is cultural appropriation — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) October 15, 2026

It’s amazing how blind these CNN panels are to their own hypocrisy.

Even funnier was the one complaining about focusing on ‘substance’ while refusing to ignore the ad and move on.

That clip was a complete WASTE OF TIME. Nothing intelligent came out of it. Abby Phillip comes across as arrogant and seriously overestimates her own intelligence. The rest of the CNN panel is just as empty—no real substance, zero sense of humor, and they can’t let anything go without turning it into “cultural appropriation.” They’re young, myopic, and sound like they don’t know much about the world outside their own bubble. They need to get out of the studio and spend time in actual cities and other people’s neighborhoods. They’re out of touch and deeply unlikable. I’m stunned you even sit on that show, @ScottJenningsKY — C J (@CJLovesTruth) October 15, 2026

“You all never focus on anything of substance” while complaining about someone using a rap video in a campaign ad because she doesn’t know what the song is about???? Libs stay stupid. — Andrew Madrid (@mad28964) October 15, 2026

He could have used this valuable time to discuss all the crime in Memphis that Democrats refuse to deal with. But what about Blackburn’s inconsequential video?!

Advertisement

Jennings did what any person who is tired of being told what he must not say or do out of imaginary racial guilt — he made his own parody video poking fun at the humorless scolds on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

At the risk of sending Ashley over the edge 😂 https://t.co/jc6GP3RUku pic.twitter.com/U6yvgzmAEK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 15, 2026

Kentucky’s finest export after bourbon and fried chicken: a man who trolls his co-workers with deepfakes on a Thursday morning. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 15, 2026

Why does it say made with AI @ScottJenningsKY ? We all know you can dance like that! — Ann Liebschutz (@annlieb) October 15, 2026

New show opener for your Salem show — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) October 15, 2026

This should be the intro to CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip. — Rusty James (@TheHabinator) October 15, 2026

It should. Of course, Jennings needs to remain front and center since he’s the only reason people watch CNN NewsNight in the first place.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.