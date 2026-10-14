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Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Marsha Blackburn Posts Horrifying Lip-Sync Video

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 14, 2026 7:00 PM
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Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Marsha Blackburn Posts Horrifying Lip-Sync Video
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We saw it. Now you have to see it. We've seen Democrat politicians and candidates from Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson jumping on the TikTok lip-sync bandwagon, apparently hoping to appeal to the 12-year-old voting demographic. We have nothing against Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn … or at least we didn't, until this crossed our X timeline.

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To whom is this supposed to appeal? That one of her advisers told her this was a good idea is proof that she hires horrible people as advisers.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MARSHA BLACKBURN | TENNESSEE | TIKTOK

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