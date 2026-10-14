Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Marsha Blackburn Posts Horrifying Lip-Sync Video

We saw it. Now you have to see it. We've seen Democrat politicians and candidates from Rep. Jasmine Crockett to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson jumping on the TikTok lip-sync bandwagon, apparently hoping to appeal to the 12-year-old voting demographic. We have nothing against Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn … or at least we didn't, until this crossed our X timeline.

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Tomorrow. Ready to roll. https://t.co/YiWREmkjyx — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 13, 2026

@VoteMarsha https://t.co/eaNRMeTGlK — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 13, 2026

@VoteMarsha Just. Stop. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) October 13, 2026

@VoteMarsha What the hell is this?? — Wayne DuPree (@RealWayneDupree) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha This has to be a false flag kind of thing. NO WAY this is an official Blackburn account. — Dominic McBride, Esq. (@MiamiDom_) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha This is possibly the dumbest thing I've seen this election season. It has to be real since it is posted by Blackburn. I can see no demographic that this would be targeted to for a plus. — Comeback Kid (@MoltenMetalLab) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha This is what will make people finally say enough is enough with AI and shut it all down. — Noah Slade (@NoahSCosi) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha Oh yeah.. that's it... I'm vooting SO HARD next month I was on the fence..but this...this masterpiece pushed me over the line. — Josef Prichardington (@MrJoePrichard) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha We’re gonna get slaughtered aren’t we 😞 — Frattacular (@frattacular) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha This is so cringeworthy. Please stop. — Kathleen (@KathThom0987) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha Someone take grandma's AI keys. — chuck madden ☮ (@chuckmaddenpics) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha Tell the world not to vote for you, without explicitly stating it. — Jim Knows Stuff (@BrotherJim3) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha It’s not too late to delete this — Squatch-a-Lopogus 🌲 (@chomoney1890) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha How embarrassing. The internet has turned people into utter clowns. This is so below the decorum of your office. — Hope Rising ✝️⛪📿💐🍔 (@Boomingbox) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha I honestly can’t believe you and your interns OK’d this…. — Someone (@Mitino2589) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha wtf is that? https://t.co/l3YO94fQqZ — Edward (@TheEdwardB) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha Please don't do this ever again. — J T3000 (@JT___3000) October 13, 2026

@VoteMarsha 👆🏽This. Is horrible. Don’t ever do this again please. — Sabre06 (@Sabre061) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha What in the unseasoned, undercooked chicken with raisins in the potato salad is this garbage? — EugeneWFields (@TheEugeneFields) October 14, 2026

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@VoteMarsha https://t.co/ETrTXa1Pnu — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha https://t.co/1bCn6KkmBq — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) October 13, 2026

@VoteMarsha I CAN’T HANDLE THIS AMOUNT OF SECOND-HAND EMBARRASSMENT RIGHT NOW — BoserHoes (@BoserHoes) October 14, 2026

@VoteMarsha What the hell am I looking at? Why is Kane a backup dancer? Why is this so weird? — Neal Urwitz (@reader24601) October 13, 2026

@VoteMarsha Mass slaughter from cringe. #warcrime — Propaganda Monitor (@GotPropaganda) October 14, 2026

To whom is this supposed to appeal? That one of her advisers told her this was a good idea is proof that she hires horrible people as advisers.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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