Mitch McConnell’s a pretty soft-spoken guy as far as politicians go, but that doesn’t mean he can’t spit fire when the occasion is warranted.

And we’d say that the concerted demonization of SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett makes for just such an occasion:

The ongoing attacks by Senate Democrats and the media on Judge Barrett’s faith are a disgrace. They demean the confirmation process, disrespect the Constitution, and insult millions of American believers. pic.twitter.com/Qg5mFQzWFO — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 7, 2020

A-freakin’-men.

The Brett Kavanaugh sleaze machine is back. @senatemajldr is exactly right: The Democrats and their liberal allies think Judge Barrett is "too Christian" or "the wrong kind of Christian" to be a good judge. That is rank bigotry, and it has no place in our country. https://t.co/gH8GTV1bH3 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) October 7, 2020