The Intercept: Trump's Obsession With Somalia Isn't Just Racist, but Lethal

Despite the search warrant for her Washington, D.C., home being signed by a Hillary Clinton donor and Democrat appointee, Democrats en masse have claimed that the raid and the subsequent investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar's citizenship status is President Donald Trump's revenge for her opposing his policies. Others just think he has it out for Somalis.

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It's true that Somalis are dealing with some bad PR of their own doing, from committing approximately $9 billion in fraud in Minnesota alone through Feeding Our Future and empty child-care centers to Somali gangs shooting each other at high school football games to 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud planning a mass-casualty attack at the Mall of America in support of ISIS. Omar's raid is just the cherry on the sundae.

The Intercept is standing up for the Somali community, saying that Trump's obsession with the Somali community hasn't been just racist, but lethal.

Beyond targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Trump administration has killed, arrested, deported, and demonized Somalis at home and abroad. https://t.co/BhDsuiVB21 — The Intercept (@theintercept) October 21, 2026

Nick Turse reports for The Intercept:

In his second term, President Donald Trump has routinely cast Somalia as lawless and Somalis as violent. Meanwhile, his administration has, largely without public knowledge, killed hundreds of people in Somalia, claiming they belong to terror groups. Trump personally ordered the death of a Somali man within days of regaining the White House, according to his counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka. The administration claimed, without offering any evidence, that the man was connected with the Islamic State terror group. Trump has sought to do the same with Omar. … With the Somali community, Trump found a target that he could attack with Islamophobic, racist, and xenophobic rhetoric, without incurring much mainstream backlash, said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “As immigrants, Muslims, and — most importantly — Black people, it’s the trifecta,” he told The Intercept. “None of us expected the scale and level of the vitriol. But despite this, it’s at the point that the traditional media almost ignore the attacks on the Somali-American community because it’s not a large constituency. Trump says these things, and people just move on.”

No, scandal after scandal has dogged Omar, and people have just moved on. That's finally changing.

@theintercept Really what Somalis were killed by Trump? — Michael P Tremoglie (@MPTremoglie) October 21, 2026

As far as Trump's obsession with Somalia being lethal and killing hundreds of people, Turse is referring to airstrikes against the terrorist group al-Shabaab as well as the Islamic State group. "The U.S. rarely offers any evidence that those killed are members of terrorist groups, much less leaders," reports Turse, who notes that President Joe Biden also ordered airstrikes on Somalia during his term.

@theintercept Any chance you want to cover the multi-billion-dollar Somali fraud? The suitcases of money loaded on planes from Minnesota to Somalia? The $30 million Omar amassed? — Roxie (@Roncg324) October 21, 2026

Her winery that sold empty wine casks?

@theintercept Ilhan committed crimes, making herself a target of the law. — John Boze (@john_boze) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Trump didn’t make her an incestuous liar and thief. — NWK+ (@26GoDawgs) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Immigration fraud and selling empty wine barrels is illegal. If she is found guilty she will have to face the consequences of her actions. — Richard (@Richards416811J) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Yea, Trump forced them to commit fraud at unprecedented levels. Spare us all. — Pat Chavez (@47WillysCJ2) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Somalis have demonized themselves by their actions. 1% of the population of MN, 90% of the fraud. Acknowledging they are a sick and criminal people is simply living in reality. — Caleb Paterik (@CalebPaterik) October 21, 2026

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@theintercept That's because reality is reality, they're pilfering our economy and stealing from people who contribute. Their fraud is overwhelming. — Dylan (@That_Irish_Guy8) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Is it targeting when it’s vast criminal fraud? Including becoming a citizen or faking that one did? — ;) (@Butchercooker) October 21, 2026

@theintercept I like how you equate Ilhan Omar with the Al-Shbaab terrorist group. — AnarchismoSinContradicciones (@Anarchismo21034) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Ilhan’s dad apparently killed a lot of Somalis in a genocide. Why don’t you cover that? — Emerald (@jacksnack23) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Good. They should target all fraudsters. You pussies are afraid someone's going to call you names. Grow a set. — Philipsimo (@SteaderPhil) October 21, 2026

@theintercept You know who killed more Somalis than anyone else in history ? Other Somalis — Dev Daz 🍁 (@foxxymoron416) October 21, 2026

@theintercept They should probably stay in Somalia then 🤷🏻‍♂️ — AZMagoo (@AZMagoo24) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Good. They can go back to the shit country they came from. — Jonesy😎 (@Hwy41) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Hope he keeps it up Fucking parasites — Christopher Keighley (@ChrisKeighley62) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Hopefully the Somalis trapped in America can escape and make it back to Somalia. We need to help them do that. — kgbman (@kgbman) October 21, 2026

@theintercept Send them all back so they can be safe in their homelands again. — HANS GRUBER 0007 (@0007Hans) October 21, 2026

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@theintercept He can't run for president again so I'm not sure why you're trying to campaign for him. This is wonderful news but still so much more to do to get every Somali out of here. — JERK (@mnjrk) October 21, 2026

Oh, we forgot campaigning in front of an upside-down American flag and then lying about it. Another PR hit for our Somali neighbors.

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