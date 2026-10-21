DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Intercept: Trump's Obsession With Somalia Isn't Just Racist, but Lethal

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 10:00 PM
Advertisement
The Intercept: Trump's Obsession With Somalia Isn't Just Racist, but Lethal
Comedy Central

Despite the search warrant for her Washington, D.C., home being signed by a Hillary Clinton donor and Democrat appointee, Democrats en masse have claimed that the raid and the subsequent investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar's citizenship status is President Donald Trump's revenge for her opposing his policies. Others just think he has it out for Somalis. 

Advertisement

It's true that Somalis are dealing with some bad PR of their own doing, from committing approximately $9 billion in fraud in Minnesota alone through Feeding Our Future and empty child-care centers to Somali gangs shooting each other at high school football games to 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud planning a mass-casualty attack at the Mall of America in support of ISIS. Omar's raid is just the cherry on the sundae.

The Intercept is standing up for the Somali community, saying that Trump's obsession with the Somali community hasn't been just racist, but lethal.

Nick Turse reports for The Intercept:

In his second term, President Donald Trump has routinely cast Somalia as lawless and Somalis as violent. Meanwhile, his administration has, largely without public knowledge, killed hundreds of people in Somalia, claiming they belong to terror groups. Trump personally ordered the death of a Somali man within days of regaining the White House, according to his counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka. The administration claimed, without offering any evidence, that the man was connected with the Islamic State terror group. Trump has sought to do the same with Omar.

With the Somali community, Trump found a target that he could attack with Islamophobic, racist, and xenophobic rhetoric, without incurring much mainstream backlash, said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“As immigrants, Muslims, and — most importantly — Black people, it’s the trifecta,” he told The Intercept. “None of us expected the scale and level of the vitriol. But despite this, it’s at the point that the traditional media almost ignore the attacks on the Somali-American community because it’s not a large constituency. Trump says these things, and people just move on.”

Recommended
There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk Brett T. Keelah Se'lai: Very Bad News for Fans of BioWare, Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Other Games Aaron Walker
Advertisement

No, scandal after scandal has dogged Omar, and people have just moved on. That's finally changing. 

As far as Trump's obsession with Somalia being lethal and killing hundreds of people, Turse is referring to airstrikes against the terrorist group al-Shabaab as well as the Islamic State group. "The U.S. rarely offers any evidence that those killed are members of terrorist groups, much less leaders," reports Turse, who notes that President Joe Biden also ordered airstrikes on Somalia during his term.

Her winery that sold empty wine casks?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oh, we forgot campaigning in front of an upside-down American flag and then lying about it. Another PR hit for our Somali neighbors.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk

There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk

Brett T.
Keelah Se'lai: Very Bad News for Fans of BioWare, Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Other Games

Keelah Se'lai: Very Bad News for Fans of BioWare, Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Other Games

Aaron Walker
Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos