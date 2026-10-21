Oops: Watchdog Retracts Story Claiming Upside-Down American Flag Behind Somali Candidate Was AI

As Twitchy reported last week, Somali-born politician Nafisa Fai, who is running for office in Oregon, made a trip to Michigan for a fundraiser at which she spoke in Somali in front of an upside-down American flag — not unlike what Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar did.

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Axios reported that it was a doctored video, according to the Oregon Journalism Project, "a non-profit investigative newsroom for the state of Oregon," "sparking outrage on social media and leading to calls for her deportation." They're proof, if this screenshot is to be believed, was them running a photo of the flag that had been turned right-side-up via AI through an AI checker that found it was generated by OpenAI.

Holy sht. Axios "fact-checkers" just used a literal AI photo, provided by Nasifa Fai, to "DEBUNK" a real video. Welcome to 1984. https://t.co/KOJnf8Fub2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

As we said, Axios used the Oregon Journalism Project as its source, which has since retracted its article.

Editor's Note: Retraction https://t.co/jHr5zMZO8D — Oregon Journalism Project (@OregonJournProj) October 20, 2026

The Journalism Project editors write:

On Oct. 19, the Oregon Journalism Project published a story about a video of an upside-down American flag displayed behind Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai at an Oct. 10 event in Minneapolis. The headline and story described the video as a “deepfake” that was circulated by right-wing social media accounts to brand Fai, a Somali immigrant, as un-American. On Oct. 16, OJP interviewed Fai, who is running for Washington County chair. A Fai campaign supporter then provided a different video of the event to OJP that showed the flag right side up. After publication, readers raised questions about the conflicting images. OJP then obtained new images that showed the flag at the Minneapolis event had in fact been upside down. For that reason, we have unpublished the original story. OJP regrets the error.

"A Fai campaign supporter then provided a different video of the event to OJP." Huh.

@OregonJournProj In your original reporting you said the screenshot was "provided by Nafisa Fai". In your retraction you state a "Fai campaign supporter" provided a video (not a screenshot). Which is it? Did the candidate or her supporter provide this to you? https://t.co/CGMKOJPQZs — petebray (@petebray) October 20, 2026

BREAKING: Nafisa Fai is now claiming the AI image was not from her or her team (Nafisa Fai was the source of the image) https://t.co/NxuR5e6wZ8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

Um, here's Fai herself citing the Oregon Journalism Project's now-retracted report:

This is a prime example of how AI can attempt to interfere with political campaigns and destroy people’s reputations and lives. https://t.co/bJZAhFRu5B https://t.co/9BQTZr2gJK — Nafisa Fai (@NafisaFaiWashCo) October 19, 2026

In the meantime, other campaign supporters are stealth-deleting their posts, including Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter.

T-minus 15 minutes until Congresswoman Dexter’s comms team deletes this tweet and hopes their boss doesn’t ask about it. — Reagan Knopp (@reaganknopp) October 20, 2026

It took an hour but the tweet is now gone. Here’s the screenshot. https://t.co/PKCqAb6XJ8 — Reagan Knopp (@reaganknopp) October 21, 2026

"AI must be regulated," says Dexter.

Sen. Ron Wyden also deleted his post about MAGA trolls trying to smear the poor Somali woman.

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Ron Wyden has deleted his incorrect and demeaning post. @RonWyden https://t.co/cL19jPlhta — Portland Moderate. (@pdxmoderate) October 21, 2026

Wyden had posted:

MAGA trolls are so desperate to attack Muslim women in politics they’re resorting to deepfakes and distorted videos. The far right is relying on its playbook of racist attacks against public servants like my friend Commissioner Nafisa Fai and her positive message about America to distract from Republicans’ disastrous economic agenda ahead of the midterms.

Guys, give it up. A Somali candidate spoke in front of an upside-down American flag and got caught. The only "deepfake" was the attempt to right the flag after the backlash online. MAGA trolls are so desperate.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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