DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Oops: Watchdog Retracts Story Claiming Upside-Down American Flag Behind Somali Candidate Was AI

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
Oops: Watchdog Retracts Story Claiming Upside-Down American Flag Behind Somali Candidate Was AI
Somali TV Minnesota

As Twitchy reported last week, Somali-born politician Nafisa Fai, who is running for office in Oregon, made a trip to Michigan for a fundraiser at which she spoke in Somali in front of an upside-down American flag — not unlike what Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar did. 

Advertisement

Axios reported that it was a doctored video, according to the Oregon Journalism Project, "a non-profit investigative newsroom for the state of Oregon," "sparking outrage on social media and leading to calls for her deportation." They're proof, if this screenshot is to be believed, was them running a photo of the flag that had been turned right-side-up via AI through an AI checker that found it was generated by OpenAI.

As we said, Axios used the Oregon Journalism Project as its source, which has since retracted its article.

The Journalism Project editors write:

On Oct. 19, the Oregon Journalism Project published a story about a video of an upside-down American flag displayed behind Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai at an Oct. 10 event in Minneapolis. The headline and story described the video as a “deepfake” that was circulated by right-wing social media accounts to brand Fai, a Somali immigrant, as un-American.

On Oct. 16, OJP interviewed Fai, who is running for Washington County chair. A Fai campaign supporter then provided a different video of the event to OJP that showed the flag right side up.

After publication, readers raised questions about the conflicting images. OJP then obtained new images that showed the flag at the Minneapolis event had in fact been upside down. For that reason, we have unpublished the original story. OJP regrets the error.

Recommended
'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California Doug P. Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

 "A Fai campaign supporter then provided a different video of the event to OJP." Huh.

Um, here's Fai herself citing the Oregon Journalism Project's now-retracted report:

In the meantime, other campaign supporters are stealth-deleting their posts, including Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter.

"AI must be regulated," says Dexter. 

Sen. Ron Wyden also deleted his post about MAGA trolls trying to smear the poor Somali woman.

Advertisement

Wyden had posted: 

MAGA trolls are so desperate to attack Muslim women in politics they’re resorting to deepfakes and distorted videos. The far right is relying on its playbook of racist attacks against public servants like my friend Commissioner Nafisa Fai and her positive message about America to distract from Republicans’ disastrous economic agenda ahead of the midterms.

Guys, give it up. A Somali candidate spoke in front of an upside-down American flag and got caught. The only "deepfake" was the attempt to right the flag after the backlash online. MAGA trolls are so desperate.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | OREGON | RON WYDEN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

Doug P.
Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Holy Ratio, Batman! CT State Senator Pushing COVID Vax Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Mockery

Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren Unwittingly Makes the Case for FASTER Deportations and KOs Biden in the Process

Elizabeth Warren Unwittingly Makes the Case for FASTER Deportations and KOs Biden in the Process

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos