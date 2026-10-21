DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Husband Who Claimed ICE Detained His Wife While She Was Checking the Mail Charged With Her Murder

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 9:00 PM
Advertisement
Husband Who Claimed ICE Detained His Wife While She Was Checking the Mail Charged With Her Murder
Twitchy

Here's another story of illegal immigrants enriching our society. Gurinder Gill of Sacramento County, California, told officials that his wife had been detained by ICE while she was checking the mail. If she's here illegally, cool. Now Gill is under arrest for murdering her and trying to dispose of her body by burning it. 

Advertisement

Will Conybeare reports for KTLA:

Sacramento County deputies explained that, during the initial investigation into Gill’s disappearance, they spoke with Jasmine’s husband, Gurinder Gill, and he claimed that “Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence.” 

When ICE was contacted, they told authorities that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence. 

The probe into the matter continued, and investigators “identified several inconsistencies” in Gurinder Gill’s statements regarding his wife’s disappearance. They also learned that the pair were going through divorce proceedings and a child custody dispute, something family members later spoke on.

Further investigation led to burned human remains being discovered in El Dorado County, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. They were later confirmed to be those of Jasmine Gill’s.

Recommended
There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk Brett T. ‘Most Corrupt President of All Time’ Calls Peggy Flanagan a Liar From the Oval Office Brett T.
Advertisement

This murderous idiot didn't think that law enforcement would check with ICE to see if they'd detained a woman named Jasmine Gill? If she had been detained by ICE, she'd still be alive.

The KTLA story doesn't mention Gill's immigration status. 

Advertisement

We're sure plenty of AWFLs donated to his GoFundMe to sue ICE for kidnapping his wife.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk

There’s a Movement for the Next Democrat Administration to Seize SpaceX, Starlink From Elon Musk

Brett T.
‘Most Corrupt President of All Time’ Calls Peggy Flanagan a Liar From the Oval Office

‘Most Corrupt President of All Time’ Calls Peggy Flanagan a Liar From the Oval Office

Brett T.
'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

'Favorite Ad Ever'! 'Sydney Sweeney' Makes a GREAT Case for Voter ID Law in California

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos