Husband Who Claimed ICE Detained His Wife While She Was Checking the Mail Charged With Her Murder

Here's another story of illegal immigrants enriching our society. Gurinder Gill of Sacramento County, California, told officials that his wife had been detained by ICE while she was checking the mail. If she's here illegally, cool. Now Gill is under arrest for murdering her and trying to dispose of her body by burning it.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: California Democrat who claimed ICE Agents kidnapped his missing wife was just arrested and charged with her murder after her burned remains were just located. https://t.co/7IoHwMtD46 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 21, 2026

Will Conybeare reports for KTLA:

Sacramento County deputies explained that, during the initial investigation into Gill’s disappearance, they spoke with Jasmine’s husband, Gurinder Gill, and he claimed that “Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence.” When ICE was contacted, they told authorities that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence. The probe into the matter continued, and investigators “identified several inconsistencies” in Gurinder Gill’s statements regarding his wife’s disappearance. They also learned that the pair were going through divorce proceedings and a child custody dispute, something family members later spoke on. Further investigation led to burned human remains being discovered in El Dorado County, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. They were later confirmed to be those of Jasmine Gill’s.

This murderous idiot didn't think that law enforcement would check with ICE to see if they'd detained a woman named Jasmine Gill? If she had been detained by ICE, she'd still be alive.

The KTLA story doesn't mention Gill's immigration status.

@Dapper_Det This guy told Jussie Smollet to hold his beer. — mike vis (@michaeljohnvis) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det What a stupid provable lie. — Xan (@XanDrought) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det His projection game is strong 😳 — Yirenni Pérez (@YirenniPerez) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det I would love to know how or why he thought this would work. — Reap the Whirlwind (@ReapthewhirlSL) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det I can't believe ICE would do this. — Exile (@ItsAnExile1) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det New excuse unlocked — Vlad Impaler (@VladdyandAmelia) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det Oh look. Another violently mentally ill liberal. — The Violent Dems (@TheViolentDems) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det What a surprise! https://t.co/MfSEqQHQiU — Krugger Duning (@dinoridinjesus) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det Russel Wilson looks down bad — Austin Whitten (@Aus10Whi10) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

@Dapper_Det I mean, this is just a leftist thing nowadays, I’m not surprised — Porkahideen (@CisManBad) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det He thought he came up with a clever plan. 😂 — Vito Poorleone (@VitoPoorleone) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det Wow, way to deflect your own crime and aim outrage at ICE at the same time. The potential for human depravity never ceases to amaze me. — Paige of Times (@TimesPaige) October 21, 2026

@Dapper_Det Gill is an Indian import, trying to frame ICE for a murder he committed. Is he in the US legally? Is he a naturalized citizen? @Heminator — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) October 21, 2026

We're sure plenty of AWFLs donated to his GoFundMe to sue ICE for kidnapping his wife.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.