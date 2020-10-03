In spite of several members of Congress having tested positive for coronavirus and Democrats insisting that the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett be delayed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the process will move forward this month:
Senate floor proceedings will be postponedÂ until October 19th.Â The @SenJudiciary confirmation hearings for Judge Barrettâ€™s nomination to the Supreme Court will conveneÂ on October 12thÂ as scheduled by Chairman Graham. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/7ThKZPJBZG
â€” Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 3, 2020