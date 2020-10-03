In spite of several members of Congress having tested positive for coronavirus and Democrats insisting that the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett be delayed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the process will move forward this month:

Senate floor proceedings will be postponedÂ until October 19th.Â The @SenJudiciary confirmation hearings for Judge Barrettâ€™s nomination to the Supreme Court will conveneÂ on October 12thÂ as scheduled by Chairman Graham. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/7ThKZPJBZG

*MCCONNELL says the Supreme Court hearings for Amy Coney Barrett will go on, without delay, Oct. 12, despite 3 Republican senators testing positive for COVID so far and others awaiting results. â€” Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 3, 2020

McConnell is separately *seeking consent* from Democrats to have the Senate go on hiatus until Oct. 19. â€” Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 3, 2020

In other words:

McConnell still full steam ahead. https://t.co/LudQwum8g3 â€” Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) October 3, 2020

Exactly.

Fantastic Barrett confirmation on schedule. https://t.co/7IoqJxUwMF â€” Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 3, 2020

However, not everybodyâ€™s pleased to hear that. Planned Parenthood is highly troubled:

Despite two Judiciary Committee members testing positive for COVID, the Senate still plans to ram through a Supreme Court nominee. This is unacceptable. This is reckless. This is dangerous. https://t.co/EUI8usJZqT â€” Planned Parenthood Action â€“ Text VOTE to 22422 (@PPact) October 3, 2020

While Mitch McConnell continues to ignore the COVID crisis that threatens millions across the country, he is also putting the health & lives of senators and their staff at risk. Write your senator NOW. Tell them this sham process cannot move forward: https://t.co/JBM8L3Yys7 â€” Planned Parenthood Action â€“ Text VOTE to 22422 (@PPact) October 3, 2020

So itâ€™s settled thenâ€¦

Bingo!