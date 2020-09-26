President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee this afternoon, and that person is expected to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has provided a preview of how the Left will suspend reality in favor of insane talking points:

Mollie Hemingway and Megyn Kelly were among the many slamming that latest show of shamelessness:

And as Brit Hume pointed out, even Vox has poured cold water on the Left’s preferred narrative:

“When you’ve lost Vox…”

Not that we expect reality to cause the Left to behave any other way.

***

