Later this afternoon, President Trump will announce his pick to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, and many outlets are reporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be nominated.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway knows what’s in store from the Democrats:

But MSNBC’s Chris Hayes apparently didn’t watch the Dem circus during the Kavanaugh hearings, and fired back this way:

Hemingway isn’t having any of that:

Progressive self-awareness is difficult to come by:

Trending

Gaslighting overload! And “seize”?

Sadly we’re just now seeing the tip of the “hysteria” iceberg… again.

If progressives like Hayes want to know why they’re not more successful politically, they should at least consider the fact that they refuse to allow themselves to honestly assess their opponents.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney BarrettChris HayesMollie HemingwaySCOTUSSupreme Court