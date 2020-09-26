As Twitchy reported, the first hot takes about likely Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are coming in, with “deeply concerned” people wanting to know more about her treatment of her children adopted from Haiti, seeing as transracial adoption “is fraught with potential for trauma or harm.”

First, we’re getting word from Siraj Hashmi that Jenny Beth Martin is getting nominated for “the list” because she used a photo of Amy Coney Barrett’s sister in her tweet. Apparently not noticing or caring was critical race theory darling Ibram X. Kendi of “there is no such thing as not racist” fame. He did take the opportunity to speak up about Barrett’s adoption, noting that white colonizers “adopted” black children to use as “props in their lifelong pictures of denial.”

Some White colonizers "adopted" Black children. They "civilized" these "savage" children in the "superior" ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can't be racist. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

So is Kendi saying that Barrett is racist? Of course he is — like he said, there’s no such thing as “not racist.” So there goes Barrett’s long-con of adopting black children knowing one day it might help her be nominated to the Supreme Court.

Wow, what the f—k is wrong with you — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 26, 2020

Or, maybe, they simply want to be parents — El Mapache (@RaccoonYeshua) September 26, 2020

Are you naturally this evil, or do you have to work at it? — Michael’s Bride🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@jennifermcfarl4) September 26, 2020

Or:

Some nice people did a really cool thing for a couple of orphans — Keith (@superdad_66) September 26, 2020

Because these children were so much better staying in an orphanage in Haiti. Gotcha. 🙄 — Completely Fed Up (@CompletelyUp) September 26, 2020

“I wish those black kids had stayed in their Haitian orphanage instead of coming to America,” said the anti-racist. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 26, 2020

Remember guys, antiracism is leaving Haitian infants in abject poverty. — Sloth🦥Capital (@SlothCapital) September 26, 2020

I don't like Barrett but this is way, way unfair. — Pat Stack (@pat_stack) September 26, 2020

Wow. This is a super-special take. — Emily DeArdo (@emdeardo) September 26, 2020

@SirajAHashmi is there something worst than the list? — AnotherPeacefulProtestor (@JTLegionaire) September 26, 2020

I’m so very sorry this is happening to you. — Garrett Brown (@chefgarrett) September 26, 2020

Hate filled hearts seldom of ever produce words of grace, kindness, or love. — Taylor (@2019wasbetter) September 26, 2020

Hold on. Gotta run this through my "justice" grifter translator. Be right back — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) September 26, 2020

You got a wonder if some of these people are true believers or if they just create their medicine show for the dollars. — Paul 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@Laserb_INFJ) September 26, 2020

This is who @jack gave all that money? 🙄 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) September 26, 2020

Ten million dollars, yes.

Wake up people. This garbage take is an example of what Critical Race Theory looks like. It's being forced into our schools and hidden as "antiracism". It's vile, repulsive, and needs to be rejected. — Major_Major_Major_Major ⚔️ (@Chris85837420) September 26, 2020

Wow I don’t even know how to respond to this — Brobesiperre (@MaxBrobespierre) September 26, 2020

Now do Angelina Jolie. And Madonna. And Charlize Theron. And Sandra Bullock. And Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. And Emma Thompson… — Gege (@Pomquat) September 26, 2020

This is a disgrace of a tweet. I feel sorry for this family and my friends that have done the same at the end of your nihilistic sword. — Ricky Lavina (@LavinaRicky) September 26, 2020

I hope you get the help you need. I feel sorry for anyone with this much hatred in their heart. — Raincoated Lover (@RaincoatedL) September 26, 2020

And yes, Kendi is considered one of the top-tier thinkers on race and racism right now.

