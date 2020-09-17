As expected, CNN’s drive-in town hall with Joe Biden was filled with softball questions from people described as Democrats and some as Republicans. But one woman had a question about how Biden planned to bridge the political gap between Joe’s supporters and Trump’s supporters, and the question was framed rather hilariously:

CNN town hall participant to Joe Biden: "Mr. Vice President, I look out over my Biden sign in my front yard and I see a sea of Trump flags and yard signs."#MAGA pic.twitter.com/uOV9xFEUxT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 18, 2020

“Mr Vice President. I look out over my Biden sign in my front yard & I see a sea of Trump flags and yard signs”. 🤣🔥 @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/5UXI8iB1IE — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) September 18, 2020

Author Stephen King might have even wanted to ask that question himself!

A local Republican office used it as an opportunity to distribute some signs:

And if anyone else wants one, please stop down the #Scranton campaign office or visit us at https://t.co/8eoSTbNMsn https://t.co/VQiCCgnwzr — Lackawanna GOP (@LackawannaGOP) September 18, 2020

***

