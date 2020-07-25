Uh oh! Stephen King has spotted “trouble” brewing in his neck of the woods:
I have started to see a lot of Trump signs in my little patch of America, and each one provokes the same surge of unreality. I think, "Really? After all the deaths, and all he's done to wreck the economy? REALLY?"
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 24, 2020
What to do!? Joy Behar has an emergency suggestion:
Move
— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 24, 2020
Maybe to somewhere more progressive-friendly, like Seattle, Portland or Chicago?
Richard Grenell spots some irony in all this:
Diversity and tolerance are under attack – by the crowd that used to be for it. https://t.co/ydspd3BYgS
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 25, 2020
It’s also laughable that the “shut everything down and don’t open schools” crowd is the one accusing Trump of “wrecking the economy.”
Writer of Sci-fi easily triggered 🤣 https://t.co/wFfpL9bcM1
— Gary (@garyalan82) July 25, 2020
When you struggle to even imagine how others could think differently than you do, its a sign you need to open your mind and consider you might be wrong. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/4Kz62hGUz7
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 25, 2020
maybe you should condescend some more, that will do the trick https://t.co/I0FtjUvPcY
— Jonny Hotcakes (@_JonnyHotcakes) July 25, 2020
Because it’s worked so well up to now. *Eye roll*