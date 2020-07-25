Uh oh! Stephen King has spotted “trouble” brewing in his neck of the woods:

What to do!? Joy Behar has an emergency suggestion:

Trending

Maybe to somewhere more progressive-friendly, like Seattle, Portland or Chicago?

Richard Grenell spots some irony in all this:

It’s also laughable that the “shut everything down and don’t open schools” crowd is the one accusing Trump of “wrecking the economy.”

Because it’s worked so well up to now. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoy BeharStephen King