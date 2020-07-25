Uh oh! Stephen King has spotted “trouble” brewing in his neck of the woods:

I have started to see a lot of Trump signs in my little patch of America, and each one provokes the same surge of unreality. I think, "Really? After all the deaths, and all he's done to wreck the economy? REALLY?" — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 24, 2020

What to do!? Joy Behar has an emergency suggestion:

Move — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 24, 2020

Maybe to somewhere more progressive-friendly, like Seattle, Portland or Chicago?

Richard Grenell spots some irony in all this:

Diversity and tolerance are under attack – by the crowd that used to be for it. https://t.co/ydspd3BYgS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 25, 2020

It’s also laughable that the “shut everything down and don’t open schools” crowd is the one accusing Trump of “wrecking the economy.”

Writer of Sci-fi easily triggered 🤣 https://t.co/wFfpL9bcM1 — Gary (@garyalan82) July 25, 2020

When you struggle to even imagine how others could think differently than you do, its a sign you need to open your mind and consider you might be wrong. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/4Kz62hGUz7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 25, 2020

maybe you should condescend some more, that will do the trick https://t.co/I0FtjUvPcY — Jonny Hotcakes (@_JonnyHotcakes) July 25, 2020

Because it’s worked so well up to now. *Eye roll*