That was quite a claim from Joe Biden, but he said he wasn’t making it up and you just had to look at the data to see it was true. If President Trump had done his job from the beginning — back when the WHO was saying the coronavirus couldn’t be transmitted between humans, the experts were urging people not to wear masks, and Biden was calling Trump xenophobic for blocking incoming flights from China — all the people would still be alive. Keep in mind that Biden, who would institute a nationwide mask mandate if he could, was holding rallies in March.

We’re looking at a whole lot of incoming flights from Wuhan, but it’s racist to say the virus came from there.

