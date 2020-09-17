That was quite a claim from Joe Biden, but he said he wasn’t making it up and you just had to look at the data to see it was true. If President Trump had done his job from the beginning — back when the WHO was saying the coronavirus couldn’t be transmitted between humans, the experts were urging people not to wear masks, and Biden was calling Trump xenophobic for blocking incoming flights from China — all the people would still be alive. Keep in mind that Biden, who would institute a nationwide mask mandate if he could, was holding rallies in March.

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: "If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data." pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

We’re looking at a whole lot of incoming flights from Wuhan, but it’s racist to say the virus came from there.

There better be a fact check for this tomorrow, because I don't know anyone, that would think we could have avoided all the deaths. — David Forrester (@mgkkain) September 18, 2020

The real problem is they OWN all of the fact checking, all of the MSM, and all of the social media, so you cannot dispute this lie. We should be ashamed that we lost those battles because they may just cost us the war. — Paul Seabury (@Paully_Seabury) September 18, 2020

Yes, he was responsible for their preexisting conditions. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) September 18, 2020

Cuomo breathes a sigh of relief as he's off the hook — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) September 18, 2020

What data? The data that told Biden that Trump was a Xenophobe for shutting down flights from China? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 18, 2020

Trump must be president of the whole world. — Jesus Christ Already (@gringoneruda) September 18, 2020

“You think I’m making this up” because you are. There is no way to come to the logical conclusion that most or all of these deaths were preventable — The Celtics ah the Balls 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) September 18, 2020

Joe is not aware that most of the people who died with covid were already dying. Most deaths were 85 and older and had illnesses that they were dying of. — Wade Sterry (@wgsterr) September 18, 2020

He enacted the largest response to a pandemic in the history of the country. Joe just says it should be bigger… just like blaming Bush for a hurricane. — the Captal de Buch (@TheCaptal) September 18, 2020

If China had done its job… — David Klang (@dsklang21) September 18, 2020

By this logic, based on the data, 98% of the people wouldn't have died if China and WHO did their jobs. — Nepsmegistus ⭕ (@GameMisconduct1) September 18, 2020

China must be thrilled to hear that. — 🇺🇸Elaine🇺🇸 (@EWhite1964) September 18, 2020

Actual doctor here. This is a flagrant lie. — College Football Doc (@CFBdoc) September 18, 2020

And we’ve seen the data. The deaths were originally set to 2 million. In the end we’re at 200,000. Only 6% of those died from strictly COVID-19. Its sad to see anyone die, but that’s still better than the original estimate. — Terry Carbuncle (@vebent) September 18, 2020

Fact checkers are all over this one. — 6% Culture & 7% Anarchy (@anarchy_culture) September 18, 2020

This is laughable!! A world pandemic with absolutely no deaths? How? A virus the scientist knew nothing about. A virus healthcare workers knew nothing about. A virus no one knew anything about. So the deaths are Trumps fault? How? It’s just too funny. — Dolly Lundy (@dmrlundy4128) September 18, 2020

Biden is insane. 175 countries had collectively 1 million deaths from Covid – that any world leader could’ve prevent all the deaths is a reckless lie that should’ve been stopped in it tracks. But alas, CNN. — Carmine (@rc08610) September 18, 2020

Sounds like a good way to conduct foreign policy. Obviously every other foreign leader with deaths is derelict in their duty as well. — PapaFriedrich (@FriedrichPapa) September 18, 2020

Biden never says exactly what he would have done differently. We know he would not have banned travel from China. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 18, 2020

Absolutely absurd. He also hasn’t given one practical thing he would have done differently — Marie H (@SpeakUpUS) September 18, 2020

Biden would have shut down travel from China in 2018 and not a single person would have died from any virus ever again. — theliberalmeme (@theliberalmeme) September 18, 2020

Who’s gonna ask @JoeBiden if he’s responsible for the 60 million H1N1 cases? Won’t be @andersoncooper. Get ready to go on your apology tour, Fat. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) September 18, 2020

Joe without a teleprompter is way more quotable than Joe with a teleprompter. — Scott W. Somerville (@GreenNukeDeal) September 18, 2020

