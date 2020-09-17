Joe Biden is holding a town hall at a ball field in Scranton, hosted by CNN and moderated by Anderson Cooper. We’re not counting on Cooper to do any fact-checking during the event, but CNN’s fact-checker — the one who just couldn’t find anything to fact-check during the Democratic National Convention — is busy fact-checking … President Trump.

Well, actually, he’s claiming that Biden is fact-checking Trump by speaking in continuous coherent sentences:

But what about Biden’s famous childhood stutter? We thought that’s why he had so many gaffes.

Trending

* * *

Update:

NeverTrumper Tom Nichols was also impressed that Biden stood on his feet for “well over an hour.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anderson CooperCNNcoherent sentencesDaniel DaleDonald Trumpfact checktown hall