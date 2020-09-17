Joe Biden is holding a town hall at a ball field in Scranton, hosted by CNN and moderated by Anderson Cooper. We’re not counting on Cooper to do any fact-checking during the event, but CNN’s fact-checker — the one who just couldn’t find anything to fact-check during the Democratic National Convention — is busy fact-checking … President Trump.

Well, actually, he’s claiming that Biden is fact-checking Trump by speaking in continuous coherent sentences:

I would like the “BIden has dementia” people to watch him on CNN right now, *and* compare him with what they heard from Trump today or anytime recently. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 18, 2020

Biden is implicitly fact checking Trump by…uttering many consecutive coherent sentences, which Trump has repeatedly said Biden cannot do. https://t.co/LzS2Bx7ioq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

But what about Biden’s famous childhood stutter? We thought that’s why he had so many gaffes.

Biden’s campaign spokesman speaks out: https://t.co/fjAikf8QMH — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 18, 2020

“See? I can utter complete sentences! And I’m standing up! What other politician can do those things?” — David Jones (@badpolitic) September 18, 2020

Anxiously awaiting your fact checks tonight Danny. There have been a few great opportunities. — David Speciale (@DavidSpeciale) September 18, 2020

Daniel Dale gets the night off fact checking @JoeBiden's town hall.😉😄 It's a Buster Posey night off! https://t.co/vxa1s1jYeI — Biden-Harris 2020 because #DudeGottaGo (@MBBrownSF3) September 18, 2020

Love to brag on my candidate for saying consecutive sentences https://t.co/bzthUdezbf — doldoldrums (@WeInventedYou) September 18, 2020

The fact that you find Biden uttering coherent sentences so important that you have to tweet about it proves Trump’s point completely. https://t.co/ayiihsb70p — David Jones (@badpolitic) September 18, 2020

The bar really is on the floor 😂 https://t.co/w1G7jSItoF — whatever. (@whateversbetter) September 18, 2020

I recently did a pee where I didn’t get any of it on the toilet rim. I would also like to be president https://t.co/auJ3Ekv6Vd — AL (@MachoStackhouse) September 18, 2020

In theory that guy who does the fast talking CNN fact-checks should have a lot to say tonight. Unless they have the night off like they did for the Democrat convention. https://t.co/KyLDO4L2dv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2020

* * *

Update:

NeverTrumper Tom Nichols was also impressed that Biden stood on his feet for “well over an hour.”

Joe Biden stood on his feet for well over an hour taking questions from normal human beings and answering them like a normal human being. Unlike the president, whose town hall was a fireworks display of sociopathic behavior. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

