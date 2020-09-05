If there are any actual journalists left in America, they were embarrassed for their profession during the Joe Biden press event yesterday. From a writer from The Atlantic asking Biden about Trump’s “soul” to the CBS News activist disguised as a reporter who asked the Dem nominee why he wasn’t acting “angrier” at the president, it was a wall-to-wall embarrassment.

Byron York has a list of the softballs disguised as questions that were lobbed at Biden:

It was a total joke right from the start:

Actual question from The Atlantic for Biden: “What does The Atlantic article tell you about Trump’s soul and the life he leads?”

Puh-leeze.

Trending

However, ex-journo Ron Fournier — a former Washington bureau chief at the Associated Press — had a question about the questions:

Which question wasn’t the softest of softballs?

We don’t doubt that the Biden campaign considered all those questions more than “fair,” which is the whole problem.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionbyron yorkJoe BidenRon Fournier