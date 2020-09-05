If there are any actual journalists left in America, they were embarrassed for their profession during the Joe Biden press event yesterday. From a writer from The Atlantic asking Biden about Trump’s “soul” to the CBS News activist disguised as a reporter who asked the Dem nominee why he wasn’t acting “angrier” at the president, it was a wall-to-wall embarrassment.
Byron York has a list of the softballs disguised as questions that were lobbed at Biden:
Many of the questions for Joe Biden after his remarks today consisted of reporters asking Biden to elaborate on how bad Trump is. A list (not exact quotes): pic.twitter.com/0ixZlVcItz
— Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2020
It was a total joke right from the start:
The first question was from a staff writer for The Atlantic.
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 4, 2020
Actual question from The Atlantic for Biden: “What does The Atlantic article tell you about Trump’s soul and the life he leads?”
Puh-leeze.
The media are simply the PR wing for the Biden campaign at this point https://t.co/WfiUb2mWXj
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 4, 2020
Looking forward to some really hard-hitting questions for Biden at the debates https://t.co/xUIqQDKlxp
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 4, 2020
This is not journalism. https://t.co/28gSjZv8KH
— Mark Simon (@HKMarkSimon) September 4, 2020
If I tried to make up a spoof list for an SNL skit, they would not be as over-the-top biased as these.
— LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) September 4, 2020
However, ex-journo Ron Fournier — a former Washington bureau chief at the Associated Press — had a question about the questions:
Which question is unfair?
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) September 5, 2020
Which question wasn’t the softest of softballs?
Are reporters trained in logical fallacies either in J school or on the job? I read so many questions where there are enormous assumptions in the question itself.
— B Smith (@bsmith920) September 5, 2020
The ones with implied answers baked in. And every one asked as a result of a paycheck.
— Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) September 5, 2020
Very tough questions indeed.
— HighWeirdnessPressCorps (@hwpresscorps) September 5, 2020
We don’t doubt that the Biden campaign considered all those questions more than “fair,” which is the whole problem.