Brit Hume was about as impressed with Biden’s presser today as we were.

What an absolute clown show. We’re shocked those lapdogs didn’t ask him what his favorite color is and if he is looking forward to his tapioca for dessert tonight. And they have the nerve to complain about the way Trump treats them? Shameful.

Trust us, you’ll read these tweets in Brit’s voice, and that makes it even BETTER.

Chris is right. It was a pitiful performance. My favorite was Ed O’Keefe of CBS News asking Biden why he wasn’t even more angry about Trump. https://t.co/eJ1cJ0EpWI — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 4, 2020

Why doesn’t Trump make you angrier, Joe?

Isn’t Trump a big ol’ poopy head?

Joe, tell us more about Corn Pop and your shiny leg hair. WE LOVE YOU JOE.

Pathetic.

Pathetic performance by reporters at Biden press conference today. One softball question after another. Biden, though at times halting and unclear, was more forceful than usual. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 4, 2020

It was like his campaign staff asking him questions.

Brit, you're an expert at this, did these reporters get their questions from the Biden campaign or did they have to get approval for their questions? I can't imagine ANY self-respecting reporter asking these sort of questions. 99% softballs. — @amuse (@amuse) September 4, 2020

Probably.

Dementia creates anger. And they saw what a disaster yesterday was. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) September 4, 2020

Biden was told to act mad.

There’s always such a huuuge disconnect when Biden tries to act like a thug, going behind the barn to fight, etc. I think I could take him. — Wolfie St. James🐺 (@wolfgang_sj) September 4, 2020

Psh, this editor’s dog could take him.

Of course he "did better". His team gives the reporters the questions they want then to ask. — Beckramjet ⭐⭐⭐ (@BeckRamJet) September 4, 2020

"forceful" like Grandpa shooing the kids off the lawn? — Mostly Peaceful Curator of Media Manipulation (@rreactor) September 4, 2020

Gotta love those softballs, eh Joe?

***

Related:

OOF! Sucks to be Biden: Even a former Obama lackey is marveling at Trump’s handling of economic recovery (watch)

‘Media will pretend to be AGHAST!’ Sharyl Attkisson calls out the media and ‘scheduled scandals’ they’ll push leading up to the election and BOOM

‘Who wants to tell this dildo?’ Kurt Schlichter takes on horde of blue-checks (and other crazies) while dismantling The Atlantic