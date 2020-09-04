As we told you earlier, Joe Biden’s press conference (and we use the term very loosely) featured some “reporters” (we also use that term loosely) lobbing the softest of softballs at the Democrat nominee.

One Trump adviser took note of the opening question and said that Biden may have already filled a position:

I think Joe Biden found his new press secretary. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 4, 2020

It sure was something else:

The first question from an Atlantic writer asking him to respond to the Atlantic article is comedy gold. — Cindy (@csteeleins) September 4, 2020

Very hard-hitting:

First question to Joe Biden came from Atlantic staff writer @IsaacDovere who asked Biden to respond to reporting by the Atlantic: Question: "What does it tell you about President Trump's soul and the life he leads?" pic.twitter.com/7Vxp26iCdU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2020

However, The Atlantic writer in question didn’t take well to somebody who was merely pointing out the incredibly obvious:

Who would have ever guessed that the Trump campaign’s response would’ve be to attack the press? https://t.co/X38aZSXFj2 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 4, 2020

Because “the press” proved itself to be a colossal joke yet again?

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak responded:

You outed yourself as a tool. https://t.co/9ghEUIAxO9 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 4, 2020

But don’t dare question a member of the elite media:

Ah yes. Pulitzer Prize-winning Breitbart News. Or is today’s conspiracy theory that there’s a secret cabal stopping you from getting one? https://t.co/cJIORpmQt2 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 4, 2020

The media who were gathered in that room really just take the rest of the day off and slink away in embarrassment after that monumental display of hackery they put on this afternoon. Instead, they’ll double down.

Tell the truth: did you coordinate that question with the @JoeBiden campaign? Or did you just decide to humiliate yourself on your own? https://t.co/VMayMmFWOy — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 4, 2020

It’s a toss-up question!

Just the conspiracy theories printed by The Atlantic. — sigh… (@cardinals150) September 4, 2020

And all the “unnamed sources” that come with them.

Alert to liberals: Winning the Pulitzer Prize often means "Liberals like you." It's like Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize. You can't shame conservatives by saying "you've never won a Pulitzer." https://t.co/plDRL1aIyL — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 4, 2020

Yes because we all know how valuable a Pulitzer has become. You coordinated with the Biden campaign and got caught. https://t.co/khTvSdHyJ6 — Paul Z. (@zoll_p) September 4, 2020

You asked the first question of the press conference about reporting from your own outlet and your question was about "Trump's soul." Do you honestly expect any person with a brain to not think that's kinda fishy? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 4, 2020

Nice softball question you asked sleepy Joe! Really hard hitting journalism — Anti-Left (@Fuckgsw2) September 4, 2020

Next time ask the REALLY tough questions to Biden. Ask him what he had for breakfast, how he has the energy to answer questions, and what his opinion is of Vladimir Putin. — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) September 4, 2020

You're not the press. You work for the Biden campaign. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

It appeared that every other “reporter” in that room does as well.