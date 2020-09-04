Now that Joe Biden’s gotten through his take on the Atlantic story about Donald Trump, it’s time for him to answer some questions.

Joe Biden asks staff to call on reporters because he doesn't "have his list" pic.twitter.com/c6m1zIM2V0 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) September 4, 2020

Weird. He usually never leaves home without it!

Well anyway, Biden’s great off the cuff, so we have no doubt he’ll field the media’s tough questions with ease.

Now Biden's taking questions. Here's the reporters serving them up: pic.twitter.com/sWmiVJ8f8X — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 4, 2020

Fake, but accurate:

First question went to an Atlantic staff writer. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 4, 2020

And it was a doozy, we’ve gotta tell ya:

The first question from a reporter to Biden is "What do you think about Trump's soul?" in regards to the Atlantic story. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

Hard-hitting questions being lobbed at Biden right now.

["What does the Atlantic's (disputed) story about Trump stay about Trump's soul?"]

I'm not kidding.#ProudJournalism — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 4, 2020

So, we’ve got an Atlantic reporter handpicked by Joe Biden’s staff to ask a question about Donald Trump’s soul.

Lol firefighters gotta fight those fires https://t.co/V4tBKARJiy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 4, 2020

Hard Hitting. I can't believe they went there. That took guts. https://t.co/xr0gUpFGl1 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 4, 2020

So many guts.

Incredible — evelyn (@Elou33) September 4, 2020

What in the actual hell are these questions… — Mark Nova (@avonkram) September 4, 2020

If that vacation is a cruise with Joe Biden, then yes.

It is this coordinated. pic.twitter.com/XjIEq28Tpp — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 4, 2020

This was all coordinated. They're not even trying to hide it. https://t.co/0DLphgdQ6Z — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

This is not a drill:

This is a non-question from CBS's Ed O'Keefe. This isn't even putting the ball on the tee. This is hitting the ball over the stands and letting Biden run the bases. pic.twitter.com/d08u3jPbiE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2020

Shorter follow-up question: Why aren't you angrier about Trump?! People want you to get fired up! pic.twitter.com/77YKnZftG2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2020

Good Lord.

Our media are a joke. An absolute joke.

Questions Biden got from the press pool was "What do Trump's comments say about his soul" and "Why aren't you angrier?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

So, all in a day’s work for our fearless firefighters.

