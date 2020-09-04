Joe Biden delivered a stumbling address today in a room where some alleged reporters were also gathered to hear the Dem nominee do more Ron Burgundy impressions. The first portion of Biden’s remarks were unsurprisingly reserved to slam Trump for quotes in an article from The Atlantic that were attributed to the president even though the claims are from “unnamed sources.” After that, Biden took questions — or, to be more precise, was lobbed softballs thinly disguised at questions.

At one point a CBS News reporter/Dem activist was basically begging the Democrat nominee to get angrier and more energized:

Nex question, Joe Biden is asked "Why aren't you angrier?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

Shorter follow-up question: Why aren't you angrier about Trump?! People want you to get fired up! pic.twitter.com/77YKnZftG2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2020

“Journalism” is completely in the toilet.

i had to check if this was real and it was. absolutely revolting https://t.co/Anf2209pL1 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 4, 2020

Democrat media trying to prop him up and it isn’t working. — Norman F Birnberg (@NormanFBirnberg) September 4, 2020

And just a reminder for the “reporter” who wants Biden to be angrier:

Didn’t he threaten to punch an autoworker like a month ago https://t.co/yhuxsSt3Tm — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 4, 2020

LOL. Yep!