Joe Biden delivered a stumbling address today in a room where some alleged reporters were also gathered to hear the Dem nominee do more Ron Burgundy impressions. The first portion of Biden’s remarks were unsurprisingly reserved to slam Trump for quotes in an article from The Atlantic that were attributed to the president even though the claims are from “unnamed sources.” After that, Biden took questions — or, to be more precise, was lobbed softballs thinly disguised at questions.

At one point a CBS News reporter/Dem activist was basically begging the Democrat nominee to get angrier and more energized:

Trending

“Journalism” is completely in the toilet.

And just a reminder for the “reporter” who wants Biden to be angrier:

LOL. Yep!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe Bidenmedia