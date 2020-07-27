The Bulwark said earlier this year that the 1619 Project “rests on bad history and misrepresented facts,” but maybe accurate historical facts weren’t the goal after all. Don’t listen to us (or The Bulwark) though — here’s 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones responding to a thread criticizing Sen. Tom Cotton and the alleged “conservative freakout about the 1619 Project”:

“Not about history”? Er, OK.

Trending

Well isn’t that something.

It’s also worth noting that Hannah-Jones was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for the 1619 Project:

Judging by a few of the replies from some who claim to be in education, that’s not going to happen.

Yep, that was a helpful admission.

***

Related:

‘It’s falling apart’: 1619 Project architect Nikole Hannah-Jones’ ‘small’ clarification is actually a pretty big deal

1619 Project creator apologizes for Brooklyn fireworks conspiracy theory tweet

1619 Project architect says ‘destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1619 ProjectNew York (magazine)Nikole Hannah-Jones