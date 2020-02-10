It was last August when we first reported on the 1619 Project, the New York Times Magazine’s “major initiative” that seeks to examine our country’s history as if it began in 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia.

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke were all-in on redefining the foundation of America as the beginning of the slave trade, but one prominent Civil War historian argued that the project “left most of the history out,” and in December five historians wrote a letter to the New York Times asking that it publish “prominent corrections of all the errors and distortions presented” in the 1619 Project.

Now Cathy Young has a piece at The Bulwark also arguing that the 1619 Project “rests on bad history and misrepresented facts.”

Young writes:

Today, there are (as yet) no plans to remove or rename the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial. But the 1619 Project certainly does come after the Founding Fathers, and more: It argues that black slavery was not just America’s original sin but its original base, the cornerstone of the republic and the institution that shaped virtually every aspect of its society and culture. What’s more, it suggests that in some sense the Founders were indeed, just like the Confederates, fighting to preserve slavery.

Corey A. DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation, noted back in January that the Buffalo, N.Y., school district had adopted the New York Times Magazine into its curriculum, as other schools have as well.

Public schools in Buffalo New York are now mandating The 1619 Project from New York Times to be a part of the curriculum: pic.twitter.com/aWAk5gG9ji — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 25, 2020

It looks like this is happening in New Jersey and Washington DC as well: pic.twitter.com/ABuptxlLtZ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 25, 2020

“Some districts have gone a step further by developing special programs wholly dedicated to a study of the project.”

But then your first-graders in Brooklyn and elsewhere would miss the public schools’ Drag Queen Story Hour.

Those teachers are now being handed the New York Times Magazine’s special edition on the 1619 Project and being told to teach history from it, so good luck.

