You might have missed it this summer when the New York Times launched a “major initiative” in the New York Times Magazine called the 1619 project, with the idea of examining America’s history as if it began in 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia.

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was on board from the start and in a radio interview with The Breakfast Club, Beto O’Rouke let listeners know that he, too, was all for changing the founding of America to 1619.

We should mark the foundation of America not on July 4, 1776, but on August 20, 1619—when the first human beings kidnapped from Africa were brought here to build the wealth of our country. Until we acknowledge this history, and repair this damage, we cannot build a better future. pic.twitter.com/RROTqqSW1X — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 31, 2019

Oh my God shut UP. https://t.co/E6hB4Zno6n — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) October 31, 2019

Wow this is the highest degree of pandering I think ive ever seen — Cam (@Hisdudeness410) October 31, 2019

Beto now wants to do away with July 4 as a national holiday. He truly hates America. Looking at his poll numbers, the feeling is mutual with likely voters. — The Invisible Tweeter (@DocJackGriffin) October 31, 2019

I can't roll my eyes hard enough!! 🙄 — TJ🐝 (@LongHrnGrl4life) October 31, 2019

0% chance of winning. — Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) October 31, 2019

Probably somehow less than zero now.

Holy pandering Batman — pidge (@thatsnotPCbro) October 31, 2019

I mean it’s a decent thing to bring attention to but lord almighty is this a transparent pander. You need a North Star Beto. You’re all over the place. pic.twitter.com/VhwTIjFcsm — LegallyBarred (@Legally_Barred) October 31, 2019

No doubt the history has been acknowledged. What will repair it? A time machine? — Nancy (@ntsbfh) October 31, 2019

Reparations, probably, although the Democrats have mostly danced around that issue. Does Elizabeth Warren have a plan for that?

With this perspective, there is nothing left for Beto to do but give away his belongings and work tirelessly for the enrichment of the people on whose backs he now stands. — Justin Fair (@justinthefair) October 31, 2019

Shouldn’t he step aside and back an African-American candidate for president?

