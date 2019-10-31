You might have missed it this summer when the New York Times launched a “major initiative” in the New York Times Magazine called the 1619 project, with the idea of examining America’s history as if it began in 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia.

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was on board from the start and in a radio interview with The Breakfast Club, Beto O’Rouke let listeners know that he, too, was all for changing the founding of America to 1619.

Trending

Probably somehow less than zero now.

Reparations, probably, although the Democrats have mostly danced around that issue. Does Elizabeth Warren have a plan for that?

Shouldn’t he step aside and back an African-American candidate for president?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1619 ProjectBeto O'RourkeBreakfast Clubnew york timespanderingPete Buttigiegslavery