As Twitchy has reported, The New York Times executive editor found himself and his paper facing a crisis once the Mueller report turned out to be a dud, and the paper decided to shift its focus from “Russia! Russia! Russia!” to “Racism! Racism! Racism!”

The result is that the paper is calling the 1619 Project, “a major initiative” by the New York Times Magazine that seeks to examine our country’s history as if it began in 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia. The project seems to be overlooking a lot of influential and successful African-Americans, though, from Jesse Owens to Rosa Parks.

Of course, the Democratic candidates are weighing in on the project to reset America’s true founding to 1619, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s really been struggling to win over the black vote, by the way, is all-in:

400 years ago a ship carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia. On the anniversary of that fateful day, let us summon the courage to reckon with our past—and act boldly to break with the racial and economic structures that are its legacy. https://t.co/v1Lxb7NzFf — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 20, 2019

Act boldly how? Reparations? We know a lot of Democratic candidates are talking about reparations.

We did that already. We will pause for a moment to allow you to catch up to the modern age… — Mark E. Williams (@markewilliamsDC) August 20, 2019

You're rewriting and twisting history. — David Georgeff (@djgeorgeff) August 20, 2019

Now you get the opportunity to discriminate against their descendants in South Bend. #Sad — Grade A USA (@gradeausa) August 20, 2019

Im all for reparations if you can get Great Britain to pick up the tab for the years of British control over the colonies. By my account that would have them on the tab for 60% of the bill. — Ernest B. (@ErnieBrownII) August 20, 2019

Pete understands the harm caused to African American communities over centuries. "Just like a dollar saved, a dollar stolen also compounds." His comprehensive Douglass Plan for Empowerment of Black America is bold, ambitious and tackles systemic racism.https://t.co/Mzm0ojooYx — Tyler Garret (@TylerGarret2) August 20, 2019

Are you calling for Reparations for ADOS ,Mayor Pete. If so please say it loud and clear. No fence sitting please. — blackheywood (@blackheywood) August 20, 2019

He's in favor of signing and supporting HR 40, which would create a commission to look at reparations. He also has an extremely comprehensive Douglass Plan which goes beyond reparations. It is restorative and aims to address generational harms. Link herehttps://t.co/Mzm0ojooYx — Tyler Garret (@TylerGarret2) August 20, 2019

He’d create a commission to look at reparations. Uh-huh.

You are 150 years too late. — POTUS Trumpadelic (@wan2bherd) August 20, 2019

This is @NYT agitprop to inflame racial division in the service of the Democrat Party. — POTUS Trumpadelic (@wan2bherd) August 20, 2019

What ‘economic structure’ would you like to use??? — digitaltrader (@digitaltrader) August 20, 2019

GTFO. No country on earth has done more to fix the injustices of the past than the United States. This attempt at pandering is disgusting and will not be successful — JohnGalt 🇺🇸 (@JohnGal26732891) August 20, 2019

And so it begins. The next soon to be failed Left Wing narrative. — It's America Bro! (@NeededaName) August 20, 2019

Michael Bennet doesn’t stand a chance but he wanted to get in his two cents as well:

Today is the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans reaching Virginia’s shore. The story of those who built the American economy, creating wealth for all but themselves, is not just African-American history: it is American history. #1619Projecthttps://t.co/LJryeknEt5 — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) August 20, 2019

Who’s all for The New York Times Magazine not dictating the direction of the national conversation for the next year?

Related: