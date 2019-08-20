As Twitchy has reported, The New York Times executive editor found himself and his paper facing a crisis once the Mueller report turned out to be a dud, and the paper decided to shift its focus from “Russia! Russia! Russia!” to “Racism! Racism! Racism!”

The result is that the paper is calling the 1619 Project, “a major initiative” by the New York Times Magazine that seeks to examine our country’s history as if it began in 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia. The project seems to be overlooking a lot of influential and successful African-Americans, though, from Jesse Owens to Rosa Parks.

Of course, the Democratic candidates are weighing in on the project to reset America’s true founding to 1619, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s really been struggling to win over the black vote, by the way, is all-in:

Act boldly how? Reparations? We know a lot of Democratic candidates are talking about reparations.

He’d create a commission to look at reparations. Uh-huh.

Michael Bennet doesn’t stand a chance but he wanted to get in his two cents as well:

Who’s all for The New York Times Magazine not dictating the direction of the national conversation for the next year?

