Having drag queens read to children at a public library first caught our eye back in the summer of 2017 at a library in Edmonton, Alberta. We really thought it was a one-time thing confined to Canada, but then it kept popping up in our timelines at other public libraries. We didn’t know that Drag Queen Story Hour was founded in San Francisco and now has 42 official chapters across the United States alone.

Drag queens and kids just go together, it seems, just as kid drag queens seem to have gone mainstream; expect the feature-length documentary “Drag Kids” to premiere sometime later this year.

We’re not at all surprised to learn that public schools have been hosting Drag Queen Story Hour; PS118 says they’ve been having Drag Queen Story Hour for the past few years to read to first-graders and teach them about inclusiveness, gender fluidity, and family structures. The New York Times even wrote it up.

Remember when I predicted that Drag Queen Story Hour wouldn’t stay confined to public libraries. Well, here it is: It’s coming to Primary School 118 in Brooklyn — to teach *first-graders* about “gender fluidity.” pic.twitter.com/Zc5rqQSHac — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 28, 2020

The blessings of liberty, exactly as the Founders intended (ha!). — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 28, 2020

And this is why #SchoolChoice is a necessity. Teachers and board members are not my moral arbiters. — GMcK 🇺🇸 (@gmckandie) January 28, 2020

Many of us predicted this based on previous in-roads into culture by LGBTism over the last 30 years. — Thomas Pius ✝️🎜 (@aquinasbear) January 28, 2020

Shouldn't be teaching gender and family roles to kids, that may undermine the parents' values. But what qualifications do drag queens have for these discussions just bc they cross-dress? — Tracy Shannon-MassResistanceTexas Mad Momma Bear (@ShannonTracy123) January 28, 2020

But what’s their qualification to ‘teach’ children anything, where did this bizarre idea come from? — VanderVero (@vander_vero) January 28, 2020

The radical left, bringing what used to be confined to filthy "red light districts" to your toddlers. Wake up, our children deserve time to be children. pic.twitter.com/4kifiSJJSr — David Sheldon (@dsheldon170) January 28, 2020

Why the push for schools and libraries? There are plenty of adult venues available to host drag shows.

Parents need to kick the school principal’s ass. This is not right. — Diane Loyd (@DianeLoyd5) January 28, 2020

"The children will learn a lot?" What are they going to learn? — Nellie Munro (@munro_nell) January 28, 2020

About “family structures.”

I hate this . DRAG IS ADULT ENTERTAINMENT. I was in the industry for years. I made this video that has made it to many famous bloggers on drag. Pass it around. I tell the truth. https://t.co/vJQdATxn40 — Kitty Demure (@demure_kitty) January 28, 2020

Not my kids. — Evets 2 (@evets_2) January 28, 2020

Why can't they just teach them their ABC's and 123's ? — lepetitrat 🕊 (@lepetitrat1) January 28, 2020

Because the left do not want intelligent, independent adults. They want indoctrinated, complacent, & compliant "activists" & voters. — Thomas Pius ✝️🎜 (@aquinasbear) January 28, 2020

All y'all were the ones 30 years ago acting like homeschooling was terrible for children. No socialization, sheltered, won't know what is happening in the world. Meanwhile I have a graduate degree, an awesome job, friends, & I'm married. Doesn't look so terrible now, does it? — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) January 28, 2020

Never. My children will never go to this. I will teach them when they are ready, not school and not by a drag queen. Never ever never. — lulu (@lulu25474844) January 28, 2020

I always find peace when i’m angry when I think of mothers like you out there. Rare. But still sane and can raise our future. — Roman (@rome_now) January 28, 2020

Oh Sohrab, you sweet summer child. They’ve been teaching gender fluidity in the public schools for years, many districts begin in kindergarten. — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) January 28, 2020

The West Coast is a few years ahead. They're moving an entire gender identity curriculum through the Washington State legislature, featuring lessons on "boners," "clitorises," and "My Princess Boy"—for 2nd graders. https://t.co/KtOPPTM4aT — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) January 28, 2020

Nope. Big fat hairy pink sparkly nope. — LimaCoe (@LimaCoe1) January 28, 2020

They won’t even corrupt children for free, they want payment for it. Unreal. — Shade 🌲 (@VFxShade) January 28, 2020

Yeah, you have to send in six bucks with your kid and a field trip permission slip.

The icing on the cake (that a Christian was forced to bake)… parents have to PAY for the privilege of having their 6 year old children sexualized and groomed. — C J Meade (@meade6487) January 28, 2020

The real story here is that they actually want each student to lay $6 for this ridiculous exercise. — Daisy Smart🇺🇸 (@Smart67Daisy) January 28, 2020

The school is charging $6 for this “experience”? — Lynne Pence (@lynnepence) January 28, 2020

$6 x how many students? — Sacharissa Cripslock 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@rawphonegirl) January 28, 2020

Paying $6 for my child not to attend. — Yankee, Esq. (@CTAppeals) January 28, 2020

I bet the teacher doesn’t even understand half those terms. This is highly disconcerting that they want to indoctrinate kids with things that is not even close to being settled science. — 𝖂𝖔𝖊𝖑𝖋 𝕯𝖎𝖊𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖍 (@Woelf20) January 28, 2020

There’s acceptance and then there’s pushing an agenda. — Zach Wiegand (@ZachWiegand_) January 28, 2020

On the plus side, they warned the parents it was coming. Children actually need a *permission* to attend the event. In our school district teachers are allowed to start lessons on sex whenever they feel like it. — Katya Rapoport Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 28, 2020

I had to sign off on a public school registration form that I understood I could opt my child out of sex ed as early as kindergarten. WTF ARE THEY TEACHING KINDERGARTENERS? — S.L.M. Goldberg (@slmgoldberg) January 28, 2020

Yes. I have a question.

Why are you charging parents to warp their children’s minds? — Anne Walter (@msannierose) January 28, 2020

