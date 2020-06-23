Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the NYT’s 1619 Project, has apologized for tweeting a conspiracy theory that the epidemic of fireworks in Brooklyn and Queens is some sort of government-backed psy-op:

1619 Project Author Apologizes for Fanning Conspiracy Theory That ‘Government Agents’ Using Fireworks to ‘Destabilize’ BLM Movement | https://t.co/xgMYOf2vr5 pic.twitter.com/X2SJP7tNvT — National Review News Wire (@NRWire) June 22, 2020

Via National Review:

“I should not have retweeted that tweet thread. I was curious about what other people thought of it as I have seen lots of comments on the unusual nature of fireworks this year, but I did not make that clear,” Hannah-Jones told National Review in an email. “That was an irresponsible use of my platform and beneath my own standards, which is why I deleted my Tweet.”

Videos of teens shooting off fireworks have flooded Twitter with many libs buying into the theory that something other than people acting like a**holes is afoot:

Me, logging onto twitter pic.twitter.com/mIYGz3mGbu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 23, 2020

According to one report, fireworks complaints are up 5000 percent:

Since May 29, there have been over 1,300 complaints of fireworks exploding around #NYC. That's an increase of more than 5,000 percent. In the past two months, #Brooklyn has had the most number of complaints. https://t.co/Nu4W5lwnyq — The Drug War (@The_Drug_War) June 23, 2020

And the NYPD isn’t doing much about it:

Rioters are no longer afraid of the NYPD, which has been completely defanged. They're setting off fireworks directly in front of a police station in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/gRcAAOjpOi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 23, 2020

But that *may* change:

And just wait until conspiracy theorists figure out what the Feds have planned for July 4:

1/ There have been a lot of jokes, but people haven’t sussed out the real problem with @nhannahjones’ conspiratorial tweets yesterday – she’s missing the *real conspiracy.* This isn’t just about New York’s firemen organizing a campaign to deprive protesters of… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2020

2/ …precious sleep or pave the way for artillery attacks on citizens. In fact, I’m reliably informed that on July 4 there will be shock-and-awe level fireworks at every city in America in order to reinforce the fraudulent notion that America was born in 1776. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2020

3/ The goal of these fireworks is ultimately to delegitimize the entire 1619 project by celebrating a document that states “that all men are created equal” when we know that all men are equal, but some men are more equal than others. Even more disturbing is this… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2020

4/ …summer counteroffensive against the revolution will be funded by millions in corporate money and organized in conjunction with the highest levels of governmental leadership. This conspiracy goes all the way to the top! In conclusion, where’s my Pulitzer? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2020

***

Related: