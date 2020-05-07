Around the time of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was very vocal about her support for the #MeToo movement:

Fast forward to this week, when the New York Rep was on NPR and asked about Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden (video/audio via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

As Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have demonstrated, the rules from two years ago seem to have been greatly loosened.

What double standards?

Tags: #BelieveWomen#MeTooAOCJoe Bidensexual assaultTara Reade