It’s official: Take the DNC’s 2017 and 2018 sexual assault allegation playbook and toss it in the incinerator. The final page of the “believe all women” handbook has been set alight by Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Add Warren to the long list of Dems who have done a fast one-eighty on the “believe all women” narrative:

Trending

But that was then and this is now.

That’s what Warren was calling for in September of 2018 — it’d only be fair, right?

The Left’s #MeToo rulebook seems to be subject to frequent change.

As if!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionElizabeth WarrenJoe Biden