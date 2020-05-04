It’s official: Take the DNC’s 2017 and 2018 sexual assault allegation playbook and toss it in the incinerator. The final page of the “believe all women” handbook has been set alight by Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Asked Elizabeth Warren if she believes the Tara Reade allegations need to be probed, and she seemed satisfied with Biden’s comments last week, calling them “credible and convincing.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 4, 2020

Elizabeth Warren on the Biden allegations: "The vice president's answers were credible and convincing. I support the vice president. I support his campaign, and I am proud to endorse him for president."https://t.co/jTPZq5khvS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 5, 2020

Add Warren to the long list of Dems who have done a fast one-eighty on the “believe all women” narrative:

The immediacy with which they're all like "well, he denied it, so that settles that" is a sight to behold. https://t.co/unewi8MGQw — neontaster (@neontaster) May 5, 2020

So now all a person accused of rape has to do is sound credible and convincing? This blows up the Kavanaugh stuff and all the Title IX stuff they've been fighting for all this time. Incredible. It's just unreal! https://t.co/RA2403DKpS — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 5, 2020

But that was then and this is now.

What?? No FBI investigation? It would only take a week or two, right? https://t.co/UCl9cwl13W — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 5, 2020

That’s what Warren was calling for in September of 2018 — it’d only be fair, right?

We believe & stand with Dr. Ford. This isn’t over yet. Senator Jeff Flake has called for a one-week delay to allow for an FBI investigation. We’ll fight tooth and nail on the Senate floor to stop Brett Kavanaugh from a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/YY8clYefSk — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2018

The Left’s #MeToo rulebook seems to be subject to frequent change.

🤣🤣🤣 dame Elizabeth warren that supported Ms ford against judge Kavanaugh saying everyone must believe the woman smh… she’s funny and should get a special from Netflix https://t.co/0fMYV1ORgu — Hustler® (@ikdonimade) May 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is exactly who conservatives say she is. https://t.co/l3s0k0Olv2 — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 5, 2020

Any time a Dem uses "credible" to refer to sexual assault, my BS meter goes off. They have weaponized these claims, and declaring themselves as arbiters of "credible" claims is how they aim the weapon as needed. https://t.co/HukNMwWC78 — binge tweeter (@binge_tweeter) May 5, 2020

"He said he didn't do it, and that's good enough for me" -Liz Warren on allegations of sexual asssult. Solid. https://t.co/SN49kqXGN0 — E J D (@eddydsays) May 5, 2020

And again the follow up question is “So Tara Reade is lying?” and not a single one of these Democrats has been asked that. https://t.co/6hvivVtmWJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

As if!