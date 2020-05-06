Remember when Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” were the “silence breakers,” and Nancy Pelosi applauded them, all while reminding everybody to “believe women”?

Once again the House Speaker made it clear that a rule change has been made, but this time Pelosi’s declared it a “closed issue”:

The level of hypocrisy, while not very surprising, remains amazing nonetheless:

And of course the host called out Pelosi’s hypocrisy. Oh wait, no he didn’t:

Because “journalism.”

