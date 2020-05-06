Remember when Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” were the “silence breakers,” and Nancy Pelosi applauded them, all while reminding everybody to “believe women”?

Once again the House Speaker made it clear that a rule change has been made, but this time Pelosi’s declared it a “closed issue”:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the Tara Reade sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden is a "closed issue" and that she "believes him when he says it didn't happen." "I'm not going to answer this question again." pic.twitter.com/nPaL1zchEE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2020

The level of hypocrisy, while not very surprising, remains amazing nonetheless:

Liberal privilege on full display. — Red Reddington (@bradkbailey87) May 5, 2020

Watching this unfold is genuinely incredible. The blatant hypocrisy of the Democrat's is unrivalled. It must anger any reasonably minded American who looked on as the Dem's ferociously tore Brett Kavanaugh apart for a far less credible accusation. https://t.co/jb4KXR61qo — Bryan O' Shea (@BryanOS) May 5, 2020

The hypocrisy in the Democratic party compared to when Brett Kavanaugh was accused is amazing. https://t.co/TNYPXRiYKt — Kate L (@katelizlea) May 6, 2020

She's not going to answer the question again. But with Kavanaugh: https://t.co/CCdOfsXWOZ pic.twitter.com/Tt58uD76EV — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 6, 2020

And of course the host called out Pelosi’s hypocrisy. Oh wait, no he didn’t:

Ari just nods along and accepts "I'm not going to answer this question again". https://t.co/mbL4hOLTGF — BT (@back_ttys) May 6, 2020

Because “journalism.”