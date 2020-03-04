As Twitchy told you earlier today, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts dropped his gavel hard on Chuck Schumer after the shameless Dem senator’s comments in front of the SCOTUS building earlier today. Here’s what Schumer said:

“I wanna tell you Gorsuch, and I wanna tell you Kavanaugh, that you will pay the price.”

Schumer’s spox (and others) tried to spin that as much as they could, but it’s pretty clear what the senator was saying.

One thing is clear, Schumer has flip-flopped quickly on federal court criticism:

Trending

One more time for posterity… Here’s Schumer last month:

And Schumer Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court:

Predictably, Schumer’s office (and the media) shifted into spin overdrive after that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionChuck SchumerSCOTUSSupreme Court