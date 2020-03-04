As Twitchy told you earlier today, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts dropped his gavel hard on Chuck Schumer after the shameless Dem senator’s comments in front of the SCOTUS building earlier today. Here’s what Schumer said:

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

“I wanna tell you Gorsuch, and I wanna tell you Kavanaugh, that you will pay the price.”

Schumer’s spox (and others) tried to spin that as much as they could, but it’s pretty clear what the senator was saying.

One thing is clear, Schumer has flip-flopped quickly on federal court criticism:

Sen. Schumer 3 wks ago:

“Chief Justice Roberts should speak out & directly defend the independence of the federal judiciary.” Sen. Schumer today threatening 2 SCOTUS Justices: “ You will pay the price!" "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." pic.twitter.com/VsjiZS9XzF — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) March 4, 2020

One more time for posterity… Here’s Schumer last month:

With President Trump publicly attacking a judge: Now would be the time for Chief Justice Roberts to speak up. Now would be the time for the Chief Justice to directly and specifically defend the independence of the federal judiciary. I hope he will see fit to, and do it today. pic.twitter.com/xspNKwRDys — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2020

And Schumer Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court:

I’m here in front of the Supreme Court for the rallies as the Court considers June Medical, and Chuck Schumer is addressing the pro-abortion crowd. Lots of boos when he mentions Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 4, 2020

Schumer: “I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 4, 2020

Predictably, Schumer’s office (and the media) shifted into spin overdrive after that.