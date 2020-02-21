As we told you earlier, Hillary Clinton tripped all over herself (and Obama) in her haste to slam “Putin’s puppet” Donald Trump. Former CIA Director John Brennan is also among those pushing the Trump/Russia narrative… again.

Mollie Hemingway finds it all just too much:

Excellent point! Does anybody really believe Putin fears the party of the “re-set button” and “I’ll have more flexibility after my re-election”?

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

Can calls for “Mueller investigation II” be far behind?

According to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, it sure is looking that way (to no surprise of anybody who’s been paying attention for the last few years).

