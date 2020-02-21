As we told you earlier, Hillary Clinton tripped all over herself (and Obama) in her haste to slam “Putin’s puppet” Donald Trump. Former CIA Director John Brennan is also among those pushing the Trump/Russia narrative… again.

Mollie Hemingway finds it all just too much:

Silliest part of latest Russia nonsense is that precisely no one thinks Russia or Putin are afraid of Democrats. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 21, 2020

Excellent point! Does anybody really believe Putin fears the party of the “re-set button” and “I’ll have more flexibility after my re-election”?

Why does Russia only get involved in elections Democrats are losing? 🤔 — CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) February 21, 2020

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

They must have cooked up this latest hoax before it looked like Bernie was the likely candidate. Now it looks stupid because 100% of Putins prefer Bernie over Trump, one would assume. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 21, 2020

Depends how flexible you are i guess… pic.twitter.com/1gFSBhFJYe — AAWPatriot 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@PatriotAust) February 21, 2020

I just can’t believe they would continue to go back to that well. So we are done with Ukraine I guess 🤷‍♀️ — sandy (@sgalicastro) February 21, 2020

Can calls for “Mueller investigation II” be far behind?

And it's already been debunked…less than 24 hours after the left tried to groundhog 2016🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Darci Morgan 🇺🇲Text TRUMP to 88022 (@HotMama83163983) February 21, 2020

According to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, it sure is looking that way (to no surprise of anybody who’s been paying attention for the last few years).

