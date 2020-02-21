A recent New York Times report allowed Dems and the media the opportunity to breathe fresh life into their 2016 narrative and apply it to the 2020 election as well:

Russia is aiding President Trump in the 2020 election, intelligence officials told lawmakers. Trump complained Democrats might exploit the news.https://t.co/Ej8lO5LJ9d — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2020

Former CIA Director John Brennan is of course all over it:

We are now in a full-blown national security crisis. By trying to prevent the flow of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s. https://t.co/Vj6lUV5ZNu — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 21, 2020

As is Hillary Clinton:

Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself. He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen. https://t.co/10Z2YIipOI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2020

President Trump was reportedly angry the information was passed along to the House because Dems might “exploit” it, which is looking like exactly what happened.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has a little more information on that story — or perhaps “non-story” is a better way to put it:

Source familiar w/house briefing @CBSNews says briefers pressed for evidence to back up claims Russia “trying to help POTUS in 2020.” Asked if there was signals intelligence – such as phone intercepts or “SIGINT” – to back up claims, source said briefers had none to offer #DNI — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 21, 2020

In other words, it could just be another batch of uncorroborated claims?

Gosh, another story from a faceless, nameless person familiar with the situation turned out to be BS? I’m shocked. https://t.co/b18HM4IJE4 — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 21, 2020

Media: Gosh, why don’t Americans trust us? Same media: PUTIN IS HELPING TRUMP IN 2020 according to a nameless, faceless source familiar with the situation … except that’s not true, whoops, our bad. SSDD. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 21, 2020

The lib media will be in no rush to fill in the entire picture, that’s for sure.

they aren't even embarrassed about it anymore. — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) February 21, 2020

But @RepAdamSchiff says he has evidence 🙄 — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) February 21, 2020

Wow! Total shocker there. Did they ask Schiff? He has mountains of evidence — La Bee (@bl302390) February 21, 2020

🤦‍♂️ Once again, narrative pushed, facts the day after contradict or don't support. Like clockwork for the past 4 years. Every. Single. Day. https://t.co/oxGjr5F1Rm — chewy106 (@chewy106) February 21, 2020

They don't care. The play along parrots will tweet it, report it, until the election. They need an excuse to lose. — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) February 21, 2020

If these people were being paid millions to help Russia destabilize our government and our elections, they just could NOT do a better job of it….BUT TRUMP!!!! — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) February 21, 2020

Ironic, isn’t it?

Seems like we've seen this movie before. "Asked if there was signals intelligence – such as phone intercepts or “SIGINT” – to back up claims, source said briefers had none to offer" https://t.co/JSul1lqiU5 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 21, 2020

Sounds like unnamed sources made claims of statements from unnamed sources that could provide no prof of what was claimed. https://t.co/MmK0PCXTmS — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 21, 2020

Gee that sounds really familiar!