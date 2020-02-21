A recent New York Times report allowed Dems and the media the opportunity to breathe fresh life into their 2016 narrative and apply it to the 2020 election as well:

Former CIA Director John Brennan is of course all over it:

As is Hillary Clinton:

President Trump was reportedly angry the information was passed along to the House because Dems might “exploit” it, which is looking like exactly what happened.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has a little more information on that story — or perhaps “non-story” is a better way to put it:

In other words, it could just be another batch of uncorroborated claims?

The lib media will be in no rush to fill in the entire picture, that’s for sure.

Ironic, isn’t it?

Gee that sounds really familiar!

