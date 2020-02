As you might be aware, the Democrat narrative has come back around full circle:

JUST IN: Intelligence officials say Russia is trying to get President Trump re-elected, The New York Times reports https://t.co/C8KBHRHgvH pic.twitter.com/QlfDKqM7Gs

Gee, where have we heard that before?

Didn't we just go through 3 years of this? 🤔🙄 — Steve Smith, AF Ret (@AFSarge) February 21, 2020

Indeed we did, but John Brennan’s not about to let the opportunity to resuscitate a narrative go to waste:

We are now in a full-blown national security crisis. By trying to prevent the flow of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s. https://t.co/Vj6lUV5ZNu — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 21, 2020

They’ll eat that up on MSNBC, but elsewhere a “Russia collusion” re-run isn’t in demand:

Frankly it’s so hard to believe that you led the CIA 👇 After more than three years of investigations and IG reports that exposed the #RussiaHoax that used a foreign spy Steele to peddle a dossier of lies paid for by HRC campaign, DNC to coup @realDonaldTrump You just can’t stop https://t.co/JjQcgZSOQT — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 21, 2020

It’s frankly quite sad but Americans aren’t buying these load of lies anymore – even if u use the main stream media to peddle it. Our president was elected by the people and no matter what you can’t change it – despite all your attempts to do so. — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 21, 2020

Speaking of bias…the central figure in the "Russian Collusion Narrative" investigation @JohnBrennan tries to keep it going. John, your appointment to direct @CIA started the national security crisis that you perpetuate, but not for much longer, a federal lockup is ready for you https://t.co/6dNAAYPTQF — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 21, 2020

I've lost track of how many times we're supposedly in a full-blown Russiagate-derived crisis. Also lost track of many other reasons to not take John Brennan seriously, from his record at CIA (spying on the Senate & lying about it) to his failed proclamations as a pundit. https://t.co/eJvYEYD17t — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) February 21, 2020

CNN’s story included this:

The briefers said Russia does favor Trump, but that helping Trump wasn’t the only thing they were trying to do as it was also designed to raise questions about the integrity of the elections process, the source added.

Which party has been more than happy to help “raise questions about the integrity of the election process”? And yet the Democrats accuse Trump of doing Russia’s bidding.