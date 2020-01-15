As it turns out, Ken Starr wasn’t close to being the only person to see a tremendous contradiction in the Dem spin on the articles of impeachment. Rep. Jerrold Nadler said there’s “overwhelming evidence,” and with that in mind, Mitch McConnell sees some inconsistencies from the Democrats:

It looks like today’s the day. House Democrats may finally stand behind the rushed, unfair, and nakedly partisan impeachment that they themselves delayed for four weeks. The ‘prosecutors’ have finally overcome their cold feet. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 15, 2020

But the Democrats are still trying to control the process, and McConnell doesn’t seem open to the idea:

Even today, the Speaker and her allies keep contradicting themselves. They say their case is already “overwhelming,” “beyond any reasonable doubt.” But they also keep asking the Senate to re-do their homework and add to the investigation that House Democrats rushed to close. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 15, 2020

These two things cannot both be true. Is House Democrats’ case so “overwhelming” that it was enough to impeach a president? Or is their case so weak and incomplete that they need the Senate to redo it? They can’t even stick to one story. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 15, 2020

The Democrats have many, many stories and will probably shift to a different one before the week is over — or maybe even the day.

