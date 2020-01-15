Earlier we told you that the names of the House impeachment managers became known. During a press conference, both Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff were among Dems who made some rather glaring admissions that inadvertently helped prove what a circus this has all become:

And there it is: Nancy Pelosi just all but admitted that impeachment has *everything* to do with politics and the presidential race https://t.co/grseqwkblQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2020

‘Amazing’! Adam Schiff ADMITS Dems have nothing but must move forward with impeachment anyway https://t.co/yc7m8s8LJz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2020