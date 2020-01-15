House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, held a press conference this morning ahead of a vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but that didn’t take place before Pelosi made some embellishments to the Ukraine call transcript and admitted this whole thing is about partisan politics. Speaking of partisan politics, Paul Sperry spotted Reps. Schiff and Nadler going above-and-beyond the call to push the narrative envelope:

BREAKING: Impeachment managers Schiff & Nadler went well beyond the language of the charges in the Articles @ this morn's presser by alleging President Trump tried to "cheat" in 2020 & "rig the election," and that he "broke the law" & committed "crimes" by suspending foreign aid — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 15, 2020

Wow, if it’s that bad why didn’t the Dems put it in the articles? As usual, all that is more about something later this year:

The REAL reason for impeachment is becoming crystal clear.

By regurgitating false claims, they're admitting that not one of their candidates stands a chance in the general election. https://t.co/XHA4raPd36 — Ralph Lee (@RalphLe89722505) January 15, 2020

What the Dems are trying to do is blatantly obvious.

Funny how he's rigged and cheated in an election that hasn't happened yet!!!! 🤔 They must already know Nov. is gonna be bad for them. 😁 — ❌Connie V❌ (@Ising4uAz) January 15, 2020

Hardly any bias at all. 🤔 https://t.co/lQARu8iNtr — Tom McCasey (@TMcCasey) January 15, 2020

BS! Their script is getting old. https://t.co/QZpvURjjjR — J A Wills (@willsja35) January 15, 2020

Funny, I didn't see any of that in the Articles of Impeachment. I want to see the Chief Justice tell them they can't say that without supporting evidence in the impeachment documents. That'll be a fun time in the Senate. https://t.co/UuY1EZZlVI — Philip Columbus (@mr1492) January 15, 2020

The separate Democrat talking point that has no doubt been focus group tested is that anything short of a conviction will mean Republicans are complicit in a “cover-up.”