As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment managers for the upcoming Senate trial. When she made the announcement, she declared that Donald Trump “has been impeached forever. They can never erase that.”

Speaker Pelosi: "He has been impeached forever. They can never erase that.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 15, 2020

The media love that line, naturally:

But that’s not even the stupidest aspect of Pelosi’s remarks. See, it was only last night that Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill insisted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s contention that Pelosi has been playing politics with the articles of impeachment was a bunch of BS:

Impeachment has nothing to do with politics or the presidential race. As usual, the Minority Leader has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/XSuQ517a7K — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 14, 2020

If it has nothing to with politics or the presidential race, why is Nancy Pelosi out there reminding everyone that Donald Trump has already been impeached forever? Call us crazy, but that sounds pretty political.

Boy, if you're trying to convince people this isn't political, I'm not sure this is the line I'd keep repeating https://t.co/ZhAQLUb3gM — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) January 15, 2020

Not politically driven….at all. — Cstamp (@Honda753) January 15, 2020

It’s almost like the goal here wasn’t to fully see this Constitutional process through to the end but instead to score cheap political points. https://t.co/Vr1gGcrOyz — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 15, 2020

But that couldn’t possibly be the case, could it?