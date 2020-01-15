Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, after sitting on the articles of impeachment so long they should have hatched by now, is finally sending the articles over to the Senate. This morning Pelosi named seven House impeachment managers:

Schiff? The circus is officially heading over to the Senate:

The “privilege”? But we thought this was a somber and sad moment in American history?

Schiff will certainly do his best to maintain a circus atmosphere, except the difference this time is that he won’t control the process, nor will Pelosi.

Tags: Adam Schiffimpeachmentjerrold NadlerNancy Pelosi