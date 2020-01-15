Back in September, at the opening of the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing featuring testimony from acting DNI Joseph Maguire, Rep. Adam Schiff performed a fictional retelling of the Ukraine call transcript that was so farcical that Schiff later admitted it was what he called a “parody.”

However, the penchant for transcript embellishment isn’t limited to Pelosi, as GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest noticed:

Nancy Pelosi repeatedly misquotes Ukraine call transcript on House floor. Pelosi lied about what was in the transcript by switching “us” to “me.” Ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/euQhp6FpTm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

Color us shocked!

Painting someone's house is a "favor?"

Sure, a $10,000 favor.#OutOfTouch — GodInAnAlcove (@GodAlcove) January 15, 2020

Not even a surprise anymore https://t.co/QD3GP1bO5d — Cameron Clark (@ddcameronclark) January 15, 2020

these people are disgusting https://t.co/H1iV5F4LT7 — von Scrappy (backup) (@1969lubbock) January 15, 2020

People that have truth on their side don't need and don't feel the need to lie as Pelosi and Schiff all the time do. https://t.co/KrEum4UeLQ — Militaristic hipster (@DaniDeli3) January 15, 2020

***

Related:

And there it is: Nancy Pelosi just all but admitted that impeachment has *everything* to do with politics and the presidential race