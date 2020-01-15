Back in September, at the opening of the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing featuring testimony from acting DNI Joseph Maguire, Rep. Adam Schiff performed a fictional retelling of the Ukraine call transcript that was so farcical that Schiff later admitted it was what he called a “parody.”

However, the penchant for transcript embellishment isn’t limited to Pelosi, as GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest noticed:

Color us shocked!

