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Only in Newsom’s California: $23 Million Wasted So 300 Kids Could Get $76K Government Hearing Aids

justmindy
justmindy | 4:05 PM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Gavin Newsom, in all of his fiscal brilliance, vetoed a bill in 2023 requiring private insurers to cover hearing aids for kids. Instead, he said the state would provide them. 

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Since then, 300 kids have received hearing aids. We can all agree children need good hearing aids and it's a worthy cause. The fact each set of hearing aids cost California taxpayers over 70,000 would probably raise some eyebrows.

Child advocates and lawmakers are furious with Gov. Gavin Newsom as California’s pediatric hearing aid program has spent tens of millions of dollars on administrative fees while delivering only a few hundred hearing aids.

Nearly five years after Newsom pushed lawmakers toward a state-run alternative instead of requiring private insurers to cover pediatric hearing aids, California’s Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program had around 300 active enrolled members despite spending almost $23 million, according to a report delivered last month to a state Senate budget committee. That works out to about $76,000 per person.

Michelle Marciniak, founder of Let California Kids Hear, told The Post that the governor’s office has dropped the ball.

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That seems pretty extravagant. 

Plus, it cost a whole bundle of money.

Everything Newsom touches turns to garbage.

They only investigate Republicans. 

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That would be an excellent subject for an enterprising journalist to dig into.

Particularly if Gavin Newsom is involved.

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