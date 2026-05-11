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Gavin Newsom's Press Office Is Trying to Do a Clean Up in the 'Free Diaper' Aisle and It's NOT Going Well

Doug P. | 8:42 AM on May 11, 2026
Twitter

A few days ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a "FREE DIAPERS" program which raised some eyebrows after people started connecting a few dots. 

A little background if you missed it: 

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California families welcoming newborns will soon receive hundreds of free diapers before leaving the hospital under a first-in-the-nation program announced Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

During the program's first year, it will be offered at about 65 to 75 hospitals that handle about a quarter of births in the state and largely serve low-income patients, Newsom's office said. The initiative will expand to more hospitals statewide, though the governor's office did not say how many. The state has partnered with nonprofit Baby2Baby to manufacture the diapers under the label "Golden State Start."

[...]

The state set aside $7.4 million in last year's budget to roll out the initiative, and this year's budget proposal includes an additional $12.5 million to implement the program for the upcoming fiscal year ending in June 2027.

One more detail that Newsom probably hoped would fly under the radar:

"I’m sure it’s a total coincidence that one of Baby2Baby’s Co-CEOs, Norah Weinstein, sits on the board of Gavin Newsom’s wife’s California Partners Project."

Grift detectors then started going off loudly. 

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However, Team Gavin is trying to defend the program and how it's being implemented.

Here's what they had to say:

Here's their defense, and keep in mind that this account frequently lies so try not to laugh every time they say "FACT":

FACT: It’s a $6.2 million contract (not $20 million) 

FACT: It covers 40 million diapers in year one — about 15.5 cents per diaper (not 50 cents as claimed). 

FACT: Baby2Baby was chosen through a rigorous COMPETITIVE procurement process. It is a national nonprofit, based in California, with strong experience in delivering diapers for families in need and in the last 15 years they have distributed over 300 million diapers to families in need across the country.

Really? Let's start here: 

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Then there's this total coincidence: 

Imagine the odds!

Color us extremely skeptical of Newsom's "FACTS."

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and their sketchy programs that consume taxpayer dollars.

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